Talk about your social isolation. An overnight snowshoe trip on the Grand Mesa created plenty of social isolation. Along with my buddy Chris Froese and his trusty dog, Buck, we packed up and headed out for some high-country winter fun.
Most people I told about this trip didn’t think it sounded fun.
It starts with good planning and we had a good spot picked out to camp from a previous trip.
After getting to the campsite, using our snowshoes we stomped and stamped out a place for our tents and walking paths. After stamping, the snow is firm after about an hour.
Planning is essential for an overnight snowshoe trip with heavy packs or the sled Chris designed. Knowing the trails is very important and the trail you came in on can vanish the next day from fresh snow or wind. That’s what happened on this trip and the trail disappeared shortly after we arrived. Make sure your equipment is in good condition. A broken snowshoe a couple of miles in can be very bad. It’s a good idea to pack a repair kit, which includes heavy duty tape that works well in cold weather, glue, wire and zip ties. Always — ALWAYS — let someone know exactly where you are going and when you plan to return.
The trip was amazing and we didn’t see a single person until the final five minutes of the trek. It was quite magical. Beautiful clouds in the afternoon light and about a billion stars in the clear night sky. Happy Trails!