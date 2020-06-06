Chance of Rain: 10% Sunrise: 05:48:17 AM Sunset: 08:38:48 PM Humidity: 30% Wind: W @ 18mph UV Index: 9 Very High

Monday Night

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 40F. N winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.