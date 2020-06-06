By JIM SPEHAR
“I never valued perspective much until I got some.”
Some of you have heard me say that at times in recent years. A select few among family, lifelong friends and/or longtime supporters in my public and private lives might have muttered in response “It’s about damn time.”
Understandably so, I’ll admit (given the benefit of perspective).
I found myself wondering this past week, as we celebrated my granddaughter’s fifth birthday, how I’d explain recent events to Ellie Pearl should any interest interrupt the opening presents and family celebrations. And mentally calculating how 73-plus years of experiences might have informed any answers she’d hear.
So far, I’ve been spared having that conversation with a bubbly, happy 5-year-old. I have considered what I might say.
Thirty-one years ago we watched horrified as Chinese tanks bore down on citizen protesters in Tiananmen Square, comfortable in the assumption that could ever happen here. But this past week we’ve seen tear gas and rubber bullets used in front of the White House to clear a path to a photo op for a president, holding a sacred book whose passages he’s apparently unfamiliar with, in front of the nearby “president’s church” he’s reportedly been to only one other time since assuming office.
Those with strong stomachs could spend 8 minutes and 46 seconds watching a black man die before our eyes, the knee of an indifferent uniformed police officer shutting off precious breaths that, if allowed, could have left George Floyd still handcuffed but alive to face whatever charges might have come. If only he’d been given more humane treatment that any of us, regardless of the color of our skin, should expect from someone sworn to “serve and protect.”
How would you explain two new layers of physical barriers arising overnight between citizens exercising their rights for redress of wrongs and of free speech and the “people’s house” in which a selfish and egotistical “leader” temporarily resides? Or armed officers, sans identifying insignia or name tags on their riot gear, aiming lethal weapons at fellow Americans from behind that new fencing and concrete. All with the approval of an attorney general who apparently views his role as one of a defense attorney rather than an advocate for justice and defender of our Constitution.
At the risk of eliciting “OK, Boomer” reactions, here are some events that shape the columns you’ve read for 17 years now, either in the Daily Sentinel or Grand Junction Free Press, and my feelings about recent tragedies.
Raised by parents and grandparents who survived the Great Depression and another nationwide pandemic a century ago, their mantra that “we’re all in this together” makes sense. An uncle who won a Bronze Star for his efforts in the Battle of the Bulge, a father-in-law who piloted B-29s in the South Pacific and a brother who was a conscientious objector all demonstrated we also have shared obligations.
Seeing positive changes brought by opponents of the Vietnam War and those fighting for equal rights for blacks, farm workers and women made me a believer in protest, free speech and a free press as tools for progress. Seeing a president and his brother assassinated, Martin Luther King Jr. killed and another president wounded by a would-be assassin engendered respect for leaders with courage, conviction and compassion. Recalling a nation rallying together after 9/11 despite fierce political differences leaves me wishing we’d find a way to do that once again.
I’d tell my granddaughter I’m left with a combination of hope and despair.
Despair because a half century after those civil rights battles, there’s too much still undone. Because, after hundreds of deaths in schools, movie theaters and public places, we still can’t agree on sensible gun laws that would leave us safer from both criminals and ourselves. Despair that our politics have devolved to a place where we won’t even have those discussions much less take action.
But I’m also hopeful. Hopeful because a handful of high-ranking former military leaders, disgusted by our president’s willingness to use our armed forces against us, have finally said publicly enough is enough. Because their courage is beginning to prompt a few timid enablers to question the leader of their own political party. And because protests in hundreds of communities, including our own, offer hope that “thoughts and prayers” might be replaced with actions and changes.
Jim Spehar also hopes voting in 150 days brings a change at the top. Comments to speharjim@gmail.com.