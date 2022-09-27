Saying anything less would be “a slap in the face” to victims, Delta-area Rep. Matt Soper is asking the U.S. District Court to impose the maximum sentence on two women convicted of fraud related to the sale of human remains.

Megan Hess, owner of the former Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors in Montrose, and her mother Shirley Koch face up to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to mail fraud — part of what federal prosecutors said was a scheme to obtain human remains for sale; the harvesting of those remains without the consent of survivors and returning to the survivors substances that either were not cremated remains, or that were the cremains of another individual.