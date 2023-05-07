When searching for jobs, it is important to include relevant skills and experience in your resume and cover letter.
Although different jobs require different skill sets, most employers are looking for general skills for prospective employees to bring to the company’s team.
“While it is important to cater your resume to the specific position you are applying for, most positions have crossover in the skills required to be successful,” said Lindsay Bullock, Director of the Mesa County Workforce Center. “On your resume, you want to highlight how the skills you have developed through your employment history apply to the position you are applying for.”
According to Bullock, here are the 10 important skills everyone should incorporate in their resume:
1) Customer service. Most jobs require customer interfacing to some degree, so effective customer service is a valuable asset sought by employers.
2) Computer literacy. The majority of jobs have some aspect of computer literacy, and this is a skill many employers seek in workers.
3) Active listening. Effectively listening to and understanding what your boss expects of you fosters more efficient team collaboration and success.
4) Communication. Communicate with others in a clear and concise manner. Be kind, be polite, be understanding, and be respectful to others.
5) Time management. Time management means being organized, focused and effective at planning and completing tasks. This is a crucial skill to bring to a job.
6) Adaptability. Employees who can adapt well to new technology, situations and workplace expectations are highly regarded and sought-after by employers.
7) Problem-solving. Effective problem-solving skills and thinking outside the box are highly-desired skills in many industries.
8) Interpersonal. Dependability, teamwork, flexibility, patience and empathy are all traits of interpersonal skills. Employers want people who are good with people.
9) Attention to detail. This goes hand-in-hand with many of the aforementioned skills, but employers value workers with strong attention to detail.
10) Leadership. The ability to guide others and encourage them to achieve goals requires several different skills and is highly sought by employers.
The Mesa County Workforce Center can assist clients with updating resumes, mock interviews and job search assistance. For more information, visit mcwfc.us, or call (970) 248-7560.
