Job seekers are not the only ones navigating a challenging post-COVID economy. Although employment is back on the rise in Mesa County, employers are struggling to hire and retain people.
Landmark Staffing LLC is a local employment agency dedicated to helping businesses find reliable employees. Here are the top three qualities employers are looking for in workers.
1) Dependability
“Dependability is very important for employers,” said Mario Paul, president/general manager of Landmark Staffing LLC. “They’re willing to train more people than they would have in the past, but the employee market has experienced a positive trend in the past few months of people willing to come to interviews, show up and go to work.”
2) Honesty
“If you find something that doesn’t look like a good match for you, don’t apply for it,” said Paul. “A lot of people send resumes in for everything and hope someone will call them, but I would advise job seekers to be honest. Tailor your resume for the job you’re applying for, follow up on interviews, and learn as much as you can about the company before you go.”
3) Loyalty
“We are currently in a tough economy, and a lot of employers are willing to hire entry-level workers for a decent wage,” said Paul. “It’s a great chance for employees to prove themselves, move up and get paid more. Employers will pay well to keep workers so they don’t have turnover problems. This helps both sides. Just be patient with one another.”
