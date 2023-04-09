No matter what position job seekers choose to pursue, every industry requires specific skills to bring to the workplace. These skills can vary but are necessary for job seekers to master to be successful.
According to Indeed, the three main categories are technical, professional and interpersonal. Below are five of the most important skills to succeed in the workplace.
1) Communication. According to The Muse, communication is a critical skill employers seek in employees, regardless of the industry. The ability to communicate concisely, clearly and effectively is a highly-sought skill in this fast-paced world.
2) Digital literacy. Technological skills are a must when working a job, so get comfortable with computer basics and learning new software. According to Indeed, employees should confidently work with various computer programs and software.
3) Teamwork. Some jobs offer more independence, but every business has some degree of teamwork. Being able to work with others and enhance each other’s strengths is a critical skill for the success of the team and the business.
4) Organization and time management. These two skills often go hand-in-hand. Being organized helps prioritize and complete responsibilities, while managing time effectively eases one’s workload and keeps employees on top of important tasks.
5) Confidence. Although this is perceived as a trait, confidence is also a skill that can be honed and mastered through time and practice. According to Indeed, confident people are seen as more reliable during stressful times or for solving problems.
