For college graduates, finding a job can be challenging and overwhelming, especially for those who are new to the working world.
Below are some tips from Indeed to make the transition from student to employee as seamless as possible.
1) Talk with professors, advisors and other professionals about the tasks and skills in the graduate’s desired profession. Throughout their academic experiences, graduates should have an idea of what their natural talents are and the work environment they would want to apply those skills.
2) Research salary expectations. Pay can differ depending on many factors such as the industry, experience, position and location. Consider which of these are the most important in a job before applying.
3) Do not underestimate the importance of networking. According to LinkedIn, 85 percent of filled jobs are because of networking. Utilize your connections to find positions that may not show up on job posting websites. Go to career fairs and networking events. You never know where a chance meeting will take you!
4) Identify preferred employers, and find companies with a similar working culture and values. The great thing about the internet is the wealth of information available at your fingertips. Whether it is reviews, social media presence or the company’s website, there are many resources to see what it is like working for the employer.
5) Be patient with the process. Finding a job after college can be fun but stressful. Understand that finding and applying for jobs takes time, and chances are, it will take a few tries before something clicks. Create a polished, tailored resume and cover letter for each job, and practice interviewing.
For more information, visit indeed.com/career-advice/finding-a-job/student-job-search-guide.
