Photo credit: Courtesy Photo Wilhelm enjoyed the home construction process so much that she created her own business to help others experience the fun, exciting and creative aspects of building a custom home.
Photo credit: Courtesy Photo Lynette Wilhelm is the founder and owner of A Beautiful Build. Her business provides consultation services for homeowners with questions about the home building or remodeling process.
Photo credit: Courtesy Photo On the builder side, Wilhelm addresses questions and concerns without disrupting their work, as builders try managing different subcontractors throughout the process.
Photo credit: Courtesy Photo Wilhelm enjoyed the home construction process so much that she created her own business to help others experience the fun, exciting and creative aspects of building a custom home.
Photo credit: Courtesy Photo Lynette Wilhelm is the founder and owner of A Beautiful Build. Her business provides consultation services for homeowners with questions about the home building or remodeling process.
Building a custom home or adding new renovations to one’s home can be an exciting, fun and creative time. However, the home building and renovation process is also known to potentially be a complex, confusing and sometimes frustrating ordeal.
Lynette Wilhelm, founder and owner of A Beautiful Build, hopes to alleviate this dilemma by providing consultation services for homeowners with questions or concerns about the home building or remodeling process. After having her custom home built in 2019, Wilhelm went through the entire building process and came to love the construction business and the industry.