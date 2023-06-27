Building a custom home or adding new renovations to one’s home can be an exciting, fun and creative time. However, the home building and renovation process is also known to potentially be a complex, confusing and sometimes frustrating ordeal.

Lynette Wilhelm, founder and owner of A Beautiful Build, hopes to alleviate this dilemma by providing consultation services for homeowners with questions or concerns about the home building or remodeling process. After having her custom home built in 2019, Wilhelm went through the entire building process and came to love the construction business and the industry.