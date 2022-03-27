Redlands Mesa Golf Course straddles two worlds and does it quite well; the world-class golf course continues to attract golfers from across the globe who want to come and play at the course which is consistently ranked as the best course in Colorado and one of the top 100 courses in the United States. The course is also loved by locals, and owners David and Sandra Weckerly are committed to keeping the course accessible for locals.
“We are here for Mesa County,” said Sandra Weckerly. “We are stewards of this course; we see it as a jewel of the valley for the entire community.”
Weckerly is not alone in her assessment of the course. A recent ranking of the most beautiful courses in the world placed Redlands Mesa Golf Course at No. 42 out of 15,000 courses. Not bad for a course that’s 10 minutes from downtown Grand Junction.
With Easter right around the corner, Weckerly wanted to remind locals that the clubhouse will be holding its annual Easter brunch at Octotillo Restaurant and Bar at the clubhouse, followed by an Easter egg hunt on the grounds for the children. The cost will be $29.95 per person for the all-you-can-eat brunch or $39.95 for those who also want bottomless mimosas and the brunch. The Easter egg hunt is free and open to all children in the community.
League play is another popular program with locals. The ladies league plays on Tuesdays, and costs just $43 for 18 holes with a cart. The mens league is on Wednesdays, and is $45. League golfers can play anytime on their league day, and the course is open until 8 p.m. in the summer. Golfers who want to join the league are required to have an official Golf Handicap Information Network (GHIN) handicap, but they can earn the handicap through two rounds of play, if they don’t have it when they join the league.
The club also sponsors another ladies’ group, the Par Tee Girls, who also play on Tuesdays, generally starting at 3:30 p.m. The Par Tee Girls group was started to boost confidence in beginner golfers, and the total cost of $32 includes a half-hour clinic prior to the start of the round, as well as a nine-hole game with a cart.
“It’s a really social group,” Weckerly said. Many of the Par Tee Girls take advantage of their Tuesday play day and stay for dinner at Ocotillo for the taco Tuesday special. A margarita after golf is always a nice way to cap off nine holes.
Those who are interested in playing with the Par Tee Girls don’t need to sign up or get a handicap; they simply show up at the course a little before 3:30 on Tuesdays.
Technically, the course stays open year-round, although golfers aren’t allowed on the course when it’s covered in snow or when there’s frost on the ground. Thanks to the snowstorms in February and March, the course is in great shape this year and is excited to welcome back golfers who are getting anxious to play again now that the weather is warming.
Local golfers can also take advantage of the afternoon nine-hole rate, which is $45 after 4 p.m., and includes the cart.
For more information about the clubhouse, golf special or to book a tee time, call 970-255-7400 or email golf@redlandsmesa.com.
