If you are looking for a fun trip to a place with beautiful scenery, myriad adventures and a vibrant downtown scene, look no farther!

Moab, a small town in eastern Utah, is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure junkies. Explore stunning canyons, hike off-the-beaten-path trails and take in the breathtaking backdrop of red rock against indigo mountains. There are also great places to raft and go off-roading, camping and rock climbing!

Tags

Recommended for you