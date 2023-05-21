If you are looking for a fun trip to a place with beautiful scenery, myriad adventures and a vibrant downtown scene, look no farther!
Moab, a small town in eastern Utah, is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure junkies. Explore stunning canyons, hike off-the-beaten-path trails and take in the breathtaking backdrop of red rock against indigo mountains. There are also great places to raft and go off-roading, camping and rock climbing!
Here are some of the top places you should consider visiting:
1) Arches National Park
As one of the most popular parks in the country, Arches boasts more than 2,000 stone arches and is home to the famous Delicate Arch, where many tourists hike along the three-mile trail to get photos of themselves and the gorgeous iconic arch.
2) Canyonlands National Park
With over 300,000 acres of beautiful landscapes, Canyonlands is vast, diverse and rife with history, hiking trails and overlooks. The Canyonlands are divided into four districts by the Green and Colorado rivers, and each district has something unique to offer.
3) Dead Horse Point State Park
Dead Horse Point State Park is an incredible sight to behold, offering breathtaking scenery, plunging cliffs of red rock and sprawling stretches of high desert woodland. This park features miles of biking and hiking trails, campsites and endless exploring.
4) Downtown Moab
Moab is a small town in eastern Utah with a picturesque setting surrounded by mountains. Moab has an incredible climate, delicious food and beer and many shops with a wide selection of jewelry, souvenirs, t-shirts and more.
