When the Center for Children gets involved in the life of a child, it’s not because the child has won a lifetime supply of sunshine and rainbows. The Center is a recently nationally re-accredited child advocacy group center (CAC) that works with children who are suspected victims of sexual abuse, serious physical abuse and for children who may have witnessed a violent crime.
In spite of the serious and life-altering nature of what it does, the Center doesn’t want to have a sad, dark or frightening image in the community. Instead, it wants to be known as a place of hope and healing. For safety reasons, and because of the sensitive nature of its work, the Center doesn’t necessarily want to bring more awareness to its physical location or the clients and children it serves.
“We want to do more within the community to bring awareness of what we do,” said Mistalynn Meyeraan, the executive director for the Center.
One of the goals of the Center is to prevent child abuse, and prevention occurs when people are aware of the Center’s existence and are familiar with the typical signs of abuse.
“We want people to be aware and vigilant regarding the safety and well-being of children, especially in the summertime when those many mandatory reporters are not around children,” Meyeraan said.
In addition to preventing abuse, the Center hopes to uplift the community through its work; helping victims to not only survive but who thrive as happy, well-adjusted members of the community. The Center worked with a marketing firm to create a hot air balloon image that represented the Grand Valley, and the Center’s work, to uplift the the lives of those whose lives are impacted by abuse and violence. The final image of the balloon was deliberately left black and white, and the Center has sponsored coloring contests with children to color it in and bring it to life, while also bringing awareness of the Center’s purpose. Meyeraan also wanted to display the image in a prominent place in the community where it would remind people of the Center’s goals and mission.
“I first reached out to downtown Grand Junction in search of a partner in art,” said Meyeraan. “Through Grand Junction Creates and the Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture, my search landed me at a perfect space outside of the Central Library.”
Mesa County Public Library is part of the creative district, and supports local art and artists in a variety of ways, including its artist-in-residency program and the numerous displays by local artists inside the building. The outside of the library building, however, is a bit on the bland side.
“We wanted to add art on the exterior to connect with the creative district,” said Michelle Boisvenue-Fox, the library director. “We had already had a pre-conversation on another mural with the creative district.”
The Downtown Development District connected Meyeraan to Boisvenue-Fox, and once the two directors started the conversation, they realized that the library and the Center shared many goals of helping children and providing a safe place. It was a good match made even better, since the library had contacts with many local artists, and had previously worked with the Center’s chosen artist, Pavia Justinian, who had been an artist-in-residence at the library and who has done other public art around town.
“It was a great project,” said Justinian. “Even though someone created the design, I was able to put my own spin on it.”
It took a few weeks for Justinian to create the mural, which depicts many iconic Grand Valley items, such as peaches, bicycles, Mt. Garfield, Colorado National Monument and the Colorado River. It’s also an image of hope and light, with the sun shining over it all, and the logo used by the Center For Children on the basket.
“We can talk and talk about preventing child abuse,” said Meyeraan, “but people respond to a visual aid differently.”
The Center is planning to include a plaque that will give more information to library patrons, but in the meantime, it hopes that the image will remind people that child abuse is also an issue here in the Grand Valley, but with intervention and treatment, there is hope and healing.