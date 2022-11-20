Colorado Mesa University Professor of Biology Thomas Walla, PhD, is preparing to compete in the semifinals of the global competition, XPRIZE Rainforest. XPRIZE Rainforest is a five-year competition funded by the Alana Foundation, with the goal to enhance the world’s understanding of the rainforest ecosystem in order to protect it.
This week, Colorado Mesa University Professor of Biology Thomas Walla, PhD, finds himself in southeast Asia’s island country and city-state, Singapore. He is preparing to compete in the semifinals of the global competition, XPRIZE Rainforest. XPRIZE Rainforest is a five-year competition funded by the Alana Foundation, with the goal to enhance the world’s understanding of the rainforest ecosystem in order to protect it.
The XPRIZE Rainforest project competition started with more than 300 interested teams from around the globe vying to win the $10 million grand prize. Around 60 teams went on to register and now only 15 teams remain, three of which are based in the U.S. One of those U.S. teams is Team Waponi!, which is led by Walla and is based right here in Grand Junction, Colorado.
According to Walla, the core purpose of the XPRIZE Foundation is to draw attention to problems around the world and showcase these competitions on a global scale — extending an invite to scientists around the world and supplying them with a platform to promote their projects. In this specific project, teams need to develop a method of measuring the value of rainforests, which XPRIZE could then use to market the value to the bio economy which can be reinvested into measures that allow rainforest preservation. Walla saw the competition as a way to allow CMU to expand their biology program and to build and strengthen outside connections.
Walla has been with CMU for more than 20 years and takes pride in involving students in his projects in order to enhance their life experiences and help them build a deeper appreciation for the world around them.
“The best part of this [project] is to take CMU students that I’m working with now and take their experience to a whole new level to solve world problems,” said Walla.
His love for tropical ecology dates back to his first trip to Ecuador in 1991, since then he has returned more than 10 times leading tropical field biology courses to give his students the opportunity to live and work in the field alongside other professional biologists.
Walla is one of 25 individuals who make up Team Waponi!, which includes scientists from various U.S. universities and countries throughout the world. Together, the team has developed a solution they call Limelight, which is a device that collects both auditory and visual data of diverse species that live in the rainforest. Essentially, the device will be drone delivered, attach itself to a tree and collect samples at different heights of the rainforest. Inside the device is a microphone and camera which will be used to locate and collect visual data and auditory data on insects, mammals, birds and herpetofauna (reptiles and amphibians). The device will then send all the data it’s collected to a neural network system that will in turn identify and categorize the species into an extensive list.
Walla is not the only CMU faculty who is a part of this project, he has recruited the help of other departments on campus as well. The list is long and includes biology faculty Johanna Varner, PhD, and Denita Weeks, PhD, and computer science faculty Sherine Antoun, PhD, and Karl Castleton. CMU students have also gotten involved in this project, whether it’s taking pictures of insects or designing the understory exploratory vessel — the project has truly connected different disciplines.
Team Waponi! has just one year until they will present their device and compete in Singapore for a finalist position.
