Colorado Mesa University Professor of Biology Thomas Walla, PhD

 COURTESY PHOTO

This week, Colorado Mesa University Professor of Biology Thomas Walla, PhD, finds himself in southeast Asia’s island country and city-state, Singapore. He is preparing to compete in the semifinals of the global competition, XPRIZE Rainforest. XPRIZE Rainforest is a five-year competition funded by the Alana Foundation, with the goal to enhance the world’s understanding of the rainforest ecosystem in order to protect it.

The XPRIZE Rainforest project competition started with more than 300 interested teams from around the globe vying to win the $10 million grand prize. Around 60 teams went on to register and now only 15 teams remain, three of which are based in the U.S. One of those U.S. teams is Team Waponi!, which is led by Walla and is based right here in Grand Junction, Colorado.