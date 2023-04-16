In 2016, Colorado Mesa University (CMU) broke ground on a new engineering facility. This development was made possible through a partnership with the University of Colorado Boulder (CU) engineering school. Confluence Hall’s construction would not have happened without the support of Bighorn Consulting Engineers Inc as well as other community members and companies.

“I didn’t think CMU’s engineering building would happen,” said Blaine Buck, president of Bighorn Consulting Engineers Inc. “But CU came through with a partnership that worked at a smaller school. They saw an opportunity to expand to smaller areas and provide technical degrees where the infrastructure was already there. Then they offered more affordable degrees to expand in the technical world.”