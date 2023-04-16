Photo credit: Stephanie Moos “The projects classes were the most rewarding,” said Greg Waldorf, a 2020 CMU mechanical engineering graduate. “It was great to work in labs and put that theoretical knowledge to use.”
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos “I didn’t think CMU’s engineering building would happen,” said Blaine Buck, president of Bighorn Consulting Engineers Inc. “But CU came through with a partnership that worked at a smaller school.”
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos In 2016, Colorado Mesa University (CMU) broke ground on a new engineering facility, Confluence Hall. This development was made possible thanks to the University of Colorado Boulder (CU) engineering school and the Grand Valley community.
Photo credit: Bighorn Consulting Engineers Inc. Bighorn Consulting Engineers Inc has five CMU graduates and two interns on staff.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos “I liked CMU’s engineering program because of the access to teachers and collaboration with other students,” said Robert Lueck, a 2015 CMU mechanical engineering graduate.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos “The projects classes were the most rewarding,” said Greg Waldorf, a 2020 CMU mechanical engineering graduate. “It was great to work in labs and put that theoretical knowledge to use.”
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos “I didn’t think CMU’s engineering building would happen,” said Blaine Buck, president of Bighorn Consulting Engineers Inc. “But CU came through with a partnership that worked at a smaller school.”
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos In 2016, Colorado Mesa University (CMU) broke ground on a new engineering facility, Confluence Hall. This development was made possible thanks to the University of Colorado Boulder (CU) engineering school and the Grand Valley community.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos Bighorn Consulting Engineers Inc is grateful to have CMU as a partner to support local businesses and address the community's needs.
In 2016, Colorado Mesa University (CMU) broke ground on a new engineering facility. This development was made possible through a partnership with the University of Colorado Boulder (CU) engineering school. Confluence Hall’s construction would not have happened without the support of Bighorn Consulting Engineers Inc as well as other community members and companies.
“I didn’t think CMU’s engineering building would happen,” said Blaine Buck, president of Bighorn Consulting Engineers Inc. “But CU came through with a partnership that worked at a smaller school. They saw an opportunity to expand to smaller areas and provide technical degrees where the infrastructure was already there. Then they offered more affordable degrees to expand in the technical world.”
Although Confluence Hall was completed in 2018, CMU had engineering programs available before that. However, being able to live and work in Grand Junction has attracted many students locally and statewide.
“It’s captured students who would have never pursued a technical degree because they didn’t want to go to bigger institutions,” said Buck. “For the local kids, it’s a lot cheaper, but we’ve seen people from the Front Range as well. Educating kids in a small-town atmosphere has turned into something bigger than what we expected.”
Bighorn Consulting Engineers Inc has five CMU graduates and two interns on staff. The business is grateful to have CMU as a partner to support local businesses and address the community’s needs.
“The thing I liked about CMU’s engineering program was the access to teachers and collaboration with other students,” said Robert Lueck, who graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from CMU in 2015.
“For me, the projects classes were the most rewarding,” said Greg Waldorf, who graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from CMU in 2020. “It was great to work in labs and put that theoretical knowledge to use.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.