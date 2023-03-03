As one of the most well-known cycling meccas, the Grand Valley is home to many of the best mountain biking and road biking trails in the country, and there are still more trails to be built. Volunteers with COPMOBA plan to stay busy with trail maintenance and new trail system construction throughout the next few years.
John Howe, a long-time COPMOBA volunteer, first became involved as a chapter community member, and now he has been a board member for seven years. Prior to that, he was on the Grand Valley Chapter committee. What he enjoys most about working with COPMOBA is trail development and seeing all the hard work COPMOBA puts in during the planning stages come to fruition.
“I think it’s just seeing a trail go from the planning stages to seeing people be able to ride on a new trail,” said Howe. “I moved here because of mountain biking. That kind of sealed the deal for me moving here. It’s also great to give back to the community.”
Because of the nature of the biking trail system planning processes on BLM and forest service land, which is predominantly where COPMOBA works on building trails, not only can building the trails take a long time, but there are also many things that have to happen in the planning stages.
Prior to laying out trails, biological, cultural and paleontological surveys are conducted to determine if the location is consistent with resource management planning for trails. This helps people study the resource impacts of new trails and trail systems. Because of the work involved, individual trails are not approved; rather, broader trail systems or systemic improvements are the main focus for the BLM, COPMOBA and other affiliated organizations.
“It’s a lot of work, and there are a lot of financial resources building trail systems takes,” said Howe. COPMOBA works closely with the BLM and forest service, as well as with the Mesa County Trail Coordinator, the City of Fruita, other municipalities in the Grand Valley, local businesses and other nonprofits.
“It’s a community effort,” said Howe. “When we talk about trail building, it’s made possible by the local community. It’s not just one organization like COPMOBA building trails.”
As of now, there have been about eight miles of new trails constructed in the 18 Road area. A short section of that was done by COPMOBA, while other parts were created by volunteer efforts.
Furthermore, Mesa County has applied for a Colorado Parks and Wildlife construction grant to build approximately 16 miles of approved trails in the 18 Road area. Although there is still plenty left to be built, a recent master plan was adopted in the spring of 2022. If Mesa County receives the grant, the remainder of the 18 Road trail system will be built through a collaboration of volunteers, the Mesa County trail crew and paid contractors.
COPMOBA will provide many volunteers to build in the area as well, and they anticipate to be fairly active throughout the remainder of the spring and summer.
If Mesa County is awarded the construction grant, they could have those 16 miles built out in two years or so; if not, they will keep working at it, but the construction grant would tremendously help to shorten the time frame for completing the trails.
Another area COPMOBA is working on is Kokopelli Trail, but this project will be completed a little farther down the line. COPMOBA and community partners completed an online community poll to evaluate public comments regarding how to assist community partners and the BLM with analyzing a proposed expansion plan.
“The Kokopelli Trail expansion includes a comprehensive list of proposed trails and reroutes,” said Howe. “And we also hope to gain additional thoughts about new trails or other people to connect with throughout this process.”
COPMOBA is still in the very early stages of the Kokopelli Trail expansion project, and once they get community input, they will look into a phased approach with what trails to put in during the first phase. They will also analyze necessary resource studies before moving forward.
Last year, COPMOBA focused primarily on trail maintenance and did a lot of work in the summer and fall. Having experience with the Mack Ridge project comprised of the Wrangler’s Trail, Steve’s Reroute and Hawkeye, they know what they need to move forward with the Kokopelli expansion project. However, it is expected to take several years before the trail building process begins.
Another trail on forest service land, called the Crane Lake extension, connects the current Crane Lake trail with the Palisade Plunge trail. This development is undergoing forest service review, but COPMOBA hopes to begin construction there within the next year.
COPMOBA has four chapters – the Grand Valley Canyons chapter, as well as chapters in Delta, Montrose and Ridgway. The Montrose chapter received a significant grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife for construction of the Electric Hills trail system, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
“There’s a lot of work people don’t see when it comes to building trails – work that can take years to finish,” said Howe. “Sometimes it can get done pretty quickly, but quickly in that sense is a year or two. When you see people with shovels and tools, there’s a lot of work people don’t see to get to that point. That’s one of the main things I’ve learned through this process, and it’s amazing to be a part of that.”
For more information, follow COPMOBA on social media, as well as their email lists and website, https://www.copmoba.org.
