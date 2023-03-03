As one of the most well-known cycling meccas, the Grand Valley is home to many of the best mountain biking and road biking trails in the country, and there are still more trails to be built. Volunteers with COPMOBA plan to stay busy with trail maintenance and new trail system construction throughout the next few years.

John Howe, a long-time COPMOBA volunteer, first became involved as a chapter community member, and now he has been a board member for seven years. Prior to that, he was on the Grand Valley Chapter committee. What he enjoys most about working with COPMOBA is trail development and seeing all the hard work COPMOBA puts in during the planning stages come to fruition.