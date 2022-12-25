The imagined technologies of yesterday are worlds in which we find ourselves living in today. What were once merely science fiction storylines are now reality for many children, teens and adults and how they spend their free time. These rapidly advancing technologies, like the Metaverse, have Americans finding themselves in one of two groups. The first group, knows and uses social media platforms and online gaming as popular forms of entertainment and as tools to communicate with one another. Or they’re like Elaine Venter: an academic and gamer who has no issue distinguishing between virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR); can explain how the technologies have evolved; and the benefits, opportunities and challenges within them.
Venter, an assistant professor of mass communication at Colorado Mesa University, specializes in the discipline of new media and how it continues to advance and evolve. Her willingness to understand the digital age in which we live and the habits that shape society give CMU students and those interested in this field insight into a unique part of the human condition including connectedness. And what that looks like is different depending on who you ask.
It’s no secret that humans are inherently social creatures. It’s one reason why platforms like Instagram, Facebook and TikTok have become increasingly popular. It helps explain why 72% of American adults use some type of social media, and when you break it out by age, adults ranging from 18-29 years old are closer to 85%.
“There’s something there, that even in moments of boredom, we cannot just sit in that moment and just let it pass,” said Venter. What do we do? We reach for our phone.
Most people find connection with others in one way or another. Maybe it’s on social media, maybe it’s over coffee face-to-face or maybe it’s through video games.
“There’s still a stigma that video games are very isolating or an isolated activity and they’re not,” said Venter. “There are several games that push for multi-player, call out player. There’s very much this activity of wanting to be together.”
According to Venter, eventually, people won’t be separating these different worlds and concepts like in person, VR, AR and MR, but will flow from one to the next with little if any distinction. She argues that we’re sort of already there. We’re walking in one location constantly connected to another because our phones and our watches put us somewhere completely different.
“It only makes sense that we’re thinking about what would life look like, not completely online, but where it’s truly blurred,” said Venter. “And so, it just becomes a seamless interweaving movement to the point that it doesn’t feel distinctively different. You might be offline but you’re online and the Metaverse really wants to push beyond what that might look like.”
This kind of interest in technology isn’t new. In fact, versions of these new worlds have been imagined throughout human history.
“This continuous obsession with how our technology integrates and accentuates our real life has been ongoing. We’ve had a fascination with it in media, science fiction, fantasies. There are stories even from the 1800s that if you read them, they’re skype. They talk about skype,” said Venter.
As we increasingly work to connect and communicate using digital technologies, Venter will be researching the ins and outs so we don’t have to. Social interaction comes in various forms, and while it’s hard to wrap our minds around exactly where we are going next, Venter assures us, it’s already been written.
To learn more about Venter and her research in various worlds, listen to her Faculty Friday CMUnow podcast at coloradomesa.edu/we-are.
