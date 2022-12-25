Elaine Ventner

 Courtesy Photo

The imagined technologies of yesterday are worlds in which we find ourselves living in today. What were once merely science fiction storylines are now reality for many children, teens and adults and how they spend their free time. These rapidly advancing technologies, like the Metaverse, have Americans finding themselves in one of two groups. The first group, knows and uses social media platforms and online gaming as popular forms of entertainment and as tools to communicate with one another. Or they’re like Elaine Venter: an academic and gamer who has no issue distinguishing between virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR); can explain how the technologies have evolved; and the benefits, opportunities and challenges within them.

Venter, an assistant professor of mass communication at Colorado Mesa University, specializes in the discipline of new media and how it continues to advance and evolve. Her willingness to understand the digital age in which we live and the habits that shape society give CMU students and those interested in this field insight into a unique part of the human condition including connectedness. And what that looks like is different depending on who you ask.