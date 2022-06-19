Those who live in or frequent the Grand Valley have likely recreated on the Colorado National Monument or at the very least driven past the Book Cliffs north of Interstate 70. While captivating and pretty to look at, many may not realize what a playground this part of the planet is for a particular group of people.
Cassandra Fenton, PhD, is a geologist and assistant professor of geology at CMU who chose to live and work in what geologists see as a Disneyland of sorts.
“For people who are from Grand Junction, they think ‘oh these rocks, I grew up with them in my backyard,’” said Fenton. “Well the Book Cliffs are phenomenal for geologists for fossil reasons, oil and gas reasons, understanding paleoclimate reasons, and people come from all over the world to study these rocks.”
According to Fenton, people from throughout the United States and Europe come to this little piece of paradise to research the past to help us navigate the future.
For her, it’s an ideal life taking students 10 minutes from campus to show them all this area has to offer.
“It’s not just red rocks — it’s dinosaur fossils, old Saharan sand dunes stored in there, volcanoes, it’s oceanography, it’s climate change science, it’s watershed science, it’s understanding where our water comes from, it’s natural disasters. And it’s all just 10-30 minutes from our backyard,” she said, adding that the scientific community has found some of the most incredible fossils of dinosaurs in the valley that the world has ever seen.
“One of the most famous dinosaurs that’s in a museum in Chicago was excavated from Fruita.”
Fenton’s experience is vast and includes field work in Argentina, Chile, Norway and exploring volcanic fields in the Grand Canyon. She accepted a post doc research position in Germany not long after earning her doctorate degree from the University of Utah and spent a good amount of a time expanding her scope of knowledge far from home.
She used her passion to travel the world, and travel through time. She threw herself into researching and working while living abroad in Germany, and had the opportunity to experience a culture and country different from her own.
“I tell my students when opportunities come to you, they may seem scary, but within reason, you should always just say yes. And if it doesn’t work out you can always come home.”
Fenton teaches Applied Geochemistry, Climate Change Science, Computer Applications in Geology, Introduction to Physical Geology (Field Based and Lecture Based), Introduction to Physical Geology Laboratory (Field Based and Lecture Based), Geology of Colorado, and Weather and Climate.
“So much is preserved in these rocks that we’re hiking on and biking on and through my teaching I try to show my students the world through a different lens,” said Fenton.
She enjoys teaching not only geology majors but thrives on showing undeclared majors the world around them and the dinosaur Disneyland they’re living in.
