Nathan Perry, PhD

There’s not many Nathan Perrys in the world — someone who strives to take an apolitical stance for the betterment of a community. Yet, that’s exactly what Colorado Mesa University Associate Professor of Economics Nathan Perry, PhD, does for the cities and towns in western Colorado.

Living in a world surrounded by polarizing politics and working in a field that’s typically political, Perry has succeeded in developing trustworthy, unbiased research reports that are data-driven, accurate and useful for helping counties and people understand how the economy is impacting their daily lives.