There’s not many Nathan Perrys in the world — someone who strives to take an apolitical stance for the betterment of a community. Yet, that’s exactly what Colorado Mesa University Associate Professor of Economics Nathan Perry, PhD, does for the cities and towns in western Colorado.
Living in a world surrounded by polarizing politics and working in a field that’s typically political, Perry has succeeded in developing trustworthy, unbiased research reports that are data-driven, accurate and useful for helping counties and people understand how the economy is impacting their daily lives.
“The definition of economics can go a lot of ways but really it’s how do we allocate scarce resources. That’s the fundamental question with economics,” said Perry. “Whether you’re a business owner, employee, whether you work for government or if you’re trying to budget for food, the forces of the economy are impacting your life.”
Unemployment, inflation, gross domestic product, fiscal policy, the federal reserve, market structure, what causes growth, the problems with government intervention and the problems with unregulated markets are just some of the economic topics that Perry researches and disseminates those findings in ways that everyday people can find useful.
“One thing I’ve tried to do is do it all in a really non-political way — kind of that old school academic integrity, non-biased approach to studies, and it has allowed me to tackle what I think our some really interesting topics,” said Perry.
Perry has worked on a handful of big energy studies, been able to work on public land issues and studies for the BLM, and the health department. This past fall, Perry published the Mesa County Outdoor Recreation Economic Impact Study, which was a collaboration with his fellow CMU colleagues, Professor of Political Science Tim Casey, PhD, and Professor of Computer Information Systems Johnny Snyder, PhD, and is the first county-level study of its kind that’s ever been done.
Through the years, Perry has made a name for himself as the economist for western Colorado, and though he’s not actively making public policy, he said it has been a privilege for his work to be found both relevant and useful, and that he’s been able to contribute to policies that impact people’s lives.
His work on the Western Slope landed him on the Governors Revenue Estimating Advisory Committee, which is a Governor-appointed committee of economists and industry leaders from across Colorado. He’s been serving on that committee since 2020 and is the only economist representing the western part of the state.
“I’ve found that the community has responded really well to [the studies] and has appreciated my work. It’s been a great experience and hopefully it’s been useful for planners and county commissioners or whoever may utilize it.”
Perry, who has been a faculty member at CMU since 2010, continues to look at data and information and explain it in a clear, coherent way. His sincere attempt to translate data accurately is a skill not only community members and policy makers benefit from, but every student that enters his classroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.