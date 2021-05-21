Grand Junction Federal Credit Union (GJFCU), 910 Main St., was recently granted an open charter expansion from the National Credit Union Administration that allows it to offer credit union membership to everyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in Mesa, Delta or Garfield Counties. That’s good new for those who are looking for a financial partner that doesn’t make a profit on its members’ money.
“Unlike a traditional bank, our services are not created for profit,” said Gabriella Stockton, operations manager for GJFCU. “They are created for community.”
GJFCU has been part of the local community for 64 years, offering its members savings through reduced loan rates and eliminating unnecessary service fees, while offering personal customer service. Services available at the credit union include low-balance savings accounts, free checking accounts, IRA Certificates, share certificates, direct deposit, wire transfer, payroll deductions, debit cards, Visa credit cards, pre-paid debit and travel cards, gift cards, money orders, low interest loans and notary services.
At its convenient downtown location, GJFCU offers members walk-in, drive-up and online banking options, with a new website that offers information on loan rates, online calculators and online banking options for members.
The credit union participates in the 5 Star rating program through the Mesa County Health Department.
From April 1 through May 31, GJFCU is celebrating its new open charter status with a member referral program. Members who refer a family or friend to the credit union will receive a $50 Downtown Gift Card, and so does the referred friend or family members who joins the credit union, as long as new members complete all requirements. Downtown gift cards are accepted at more than 100 locations, and the credit union is excited to be able to support the downtown community as it expands it services to those who live, work, worship or attend school in Mesa, Delta and Garfield counties who are looking for a trustworthy financial partner to help realize their financial goals.to schedule an appointment.