The Daily Sentinel is excited to announce the return of the Citywide Garage Sale!
For many years, the Daily Sentinel has hosted this fun three-day garage sale event throughout Mesa County. Garage sales taking place from Clifton to Fruita all participate in the Citywide Garage Sale.
People who want to sell unwanted merchandise will have a great opportunity to do so at this event. Sellers advertise their garage sale in the Daily Sentinel, and the Citywide Garage Sale will help to bring in more traffic.
There are currently 28 sellers participating in this event. Everything including multi-family sales, yard sales, estate sales, renovation sales and community yard sales will take place.
Previously, this event had many participants, but the event was stopped in 2018 and has been on hiatus since. The Daily Sentinel hopes to return to hosting the Citywide Garage Sale every year and expects to see 50 to 60 participants attend this year’s event.
This garage sale event will feature everything you are looking for, whether it’s books, toys and games to tools, furniture and equipment. There is a wide variety of merchandise as well as many locations to check out.
The event will take place from May 4 – May 6, so make sure to stop by the different locations and see what the various sellers have to offer. This is a garage sale event you won’t want to miss!
To promote your yard sale in the Citywide Garage Sale, or to advertise your yard sale on a different day in the Daily Sentinel and online at gjsentinel.com, visit gjsentinel.com/placead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.