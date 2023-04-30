Colorado Mesa University (CMU) partnered with the Mesa County Workforce Center to host their third annual Grand Valley Career Fair in Lincoln Park on Wednesday, April 12.
The fair saw approximately 105 companies and 200 job seekers, 64 of whom were students. Two food trucks were at the event, and many of the companies set up multiple interviews with prospective employees or found their desired candidates.
The companies that attended offered all levels of employment and options for everyone. There was a significant variety of job openings, career resources and internships, as well as full-time, part-time, contractor and 18-and-under positions.
Many of the CMU student attendees were excited about the internship opportunities and were offered stellar positions at newer or smaller companies.
“I think events like the Grand Valley Career Fair play a crucial role in helping job seekers and students, and it provides unique opportunities to people in our Valley,” said Baily Manuppella, Workforce Development Liaison with the Mesa County Workforce Center. “We had everything from FBI to hospital positions available, so we had a wide variety of networking opportunities.”
The Grand Valley Career Fair offers the opportunity for job seekers to network, connect with employers and learn about different industries.
“Next year, we hope to advertise more to job seekers and get the word out,” said Manuppella. “The career fairs are a great way to see what opportunities are available and network with others in our community.”
