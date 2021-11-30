No one wants to believe that sexual abuse against children happens in their neighborhood or their town. The common practice for years was to turn a blind eye to all but the most horrific abuse, leave children alone to navigate through their emotions and pretend it didn’t exist. Of course, that strategy failed, which is why the our local not for profit organization, the Center for Children, opened on the Western Slope opened in 1997.
The Center for Children has grown to meet the needs of children who have been abused, as well as their families and to adults who suffered abuse as children suffer from being sexually assaulted. The Center will celebrate its 25th Anniversary next year, when it will most likely mark more than 20,000 children and adults served since it was formed.
Clients never pay for any of the services offered at the Center for Children, and the entire facility is funded through grants and donations. It would like to invite all residents to join them in their mission on Colorado Gives Day, which will be Tuesday, Dec. 7. The Center is just one of 48 local non-profits participating collectively in Grand Valley Gives in support of Colorado Gives Day. All the money donated during this 24-hour period goes to helping each deserving organization and our community.
The Center for Children works in five specific program areas to promote healing and help bring justice to clients who are victims of trauma, and those programs have a proven track record of ending the cycle of abuse, raising children and young people up from patterns of self-destructive behavior, and helping victims become confident and secure.
The five areas are:
Family support advocacy
A family support advocate focuses on the best interest of each child, working in liaison with other professionals to offer support services to the entire family during the investigation, the prosecution of the case and life beyond the case.
Forensic interviews
Trained professionals must remain neutral while obtain obtaining details regarding alleged abuse, and those conversations are legally sound, fact-finding and often difficult for the child. The center creates a safe space for children to disclose their abuse.
Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (S.A.N.E.) program
Specially trained nurses provide medical evaluations, as well as a head-to-toe exams that may produce medical findings that could be indicators of abuse.
Therapy and mental health programs
The trained team provides evidence-based, trauma-focused mental health services to victims and to their families in in a variety of ways, including one-on-one therapy sessions, family therapy, education and therapeutic trial preparation.
Development and outreach
The purpose of the center is not only to provide services to victims and their families, but to provide community prevention education. Outreach programs include the Stewards of Children and Nurturing Healthy Sexual Development programs.
Rachael is the facility dog who came to work at with survivors at the Center for Children almost a year ago, and is also an invaluable team member. A black lab with a gentle and calm demeanor, Rachael often sits in the room during forensic interviews. She can also attend therapy with victims, and she may go to court with them, if children have need to testify. Rachael’s presence instills confidence and bravery in the children, enabling them to deal with the traumatic events that have happened to them.
Rachael’s handler, Ashley Edstrom, works for the District Attorney’s office, but she and Rachael work mostly out of the Center for Children’s building.
“I wish I could take a picture when we come around the corner and the child sees her (Rachael) for the first time. Their faces light up; their demeanor changes,” Edstrom said. “When they see the dog, it lowers the pressure in the room.”
Rachael and Edstrom go to yearly training, and Edstrom’s salary is paid through the DA’s office; Edstrom pays for Rachael’s care.
When you make a donation to the Center for Children on Dec. 7, your donation will go twice as far; there is a $1.6 million dollar incentive fund, which is divided among all of the non-profit organizations that receive donations on Colorado Gives Day. Donations to any of the 48 local Grand Valley Gives day non-profits, which includes the Center for Children, can be prescheduled at coloradogives.org, and all donations from now through December 7 will be counted toward the incentive fund boost.