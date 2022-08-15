Wally

Wally, a 120-pound Great Pyrenees/Akbash mix is part of St. Mary’s pet therapy program. He’s welcomed everywhere from the Emergency Department to the surgical waiting rooms.

If you’ve walked the halls at St. Mary’s Medical Center on a Friday during the past year, you have probably seen Wally, a 120-pound Great Pyrenees/Akbash mix whose sheer size makes heads turn everywhere he goes.

Wally is four years old and is part of St. Mary’s pet therapy program. His owner, Genna Kareus, is a float pool nurse at St. Mary’s who’s worked in various departments over the past five years including the Emergency Department, inpatient medical/surgical units, immunization clinics, COVID relief efforts and respiratory therapy.