The Center for Children in Grand Junction is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. Serving kids and adults who are victims of violence and sexual abuse since 1997, the organization’s mission is to “promote healing and justice for children who are victims of violence and sexual abuse, while striving to make the community safer through prevention, education and advocacy.”

Since opening its doors in 1997, the Center for Children has served more than 20,000 people, adults and children, who have been victims of violence and sexual abuse within the Western Slope community. This month, the Center for Children has a goal of accepting 2,500 donations of $25 dollars or more to support the organization’s mission of providing sanctuary, resources, therapy, basic needs and forensic interviews for law enforcement and child protective services in cases of sexual abuse. All services offered through the facility are free of charge, and on-site mental health resources are available to those who need it, as well as advocacy services for family and guidance to find affordable and safe housing.