The Center for Children in Grand Junction is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month. Serving kids and adults who are victims of violence and sexual abuse since 1997, the organization’s mission is to “promote healing and justice for children who are victims of violence and sexual abuse, while striving to make the community safer through prevention, education and advocacy.”
Since opening its doors in 1997, the Center for Children has served more than 20,000 people, adults and children, who have been victims of violence and sexual abuse within the Western Slope community. This month, the Center for Children has a goal of accepting 2,500 donations of $25 dollars or more to support the organization’s mission of providing sanctuary, resources, therapy, basic needs and forensic interviews for law enforcement and child protective services in cases of sexual abuse. All services offered through the facility are free of charge, and on-site mental health resources are available to those who need it, as well as advocacy services for family and guidance to find affordable and safe housing.
The Center for Children strives to inform the public about how to prevent such cases from occurring as well as annual classes available for the community to attend and learn about child abuse awareness, red flags, things to watch out for and more. The organization also contracts with staff from the Sex Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) program, a team of nurses who provide examinations of alleged sexual abuse on children and adults within Mesa County.
“We’re here to promote healing and justice for everyone in our community who has been a victim of violence or sexual abuse,” said Center for Children Executive Director Scott Barks.
In honor of their 25th anniversary, the Center for Children will host the following events – on August 18, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., they will hold an open house celebration at their facility located at 2350 G Road. The community can come learn more about the services they provide and take tours of the facility to learn more about the organization’s mission and resources. On September 15th, the organization will hold an annual survivors’ luncheon to highlight survivors’ stories and talk more about the mission and the importance of protecting and aiding survivors.
“We appreciate the community’s support, and we look forward to continuing to serve the Western Slope in the long term,” said Scott Barks.
