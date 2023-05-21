Residents of the Grand Valley know how fortunate we are to live in such a beautiful, unique part of Colorado. With everything from red rocks to rich green, the Grand Valley has plenty to offer, from hiking and biking to skiing and water sports.
Although mountain destinations attract the most attention when it comes to Colorado’s outdoor recreation image, the Western Slope offers several opportunities for outdoor recreation.
Featuring creative and stunning wineries, sprawling vineyards, cycling trails, rushing rivers and lush forests for fishers and hunters, there is something for everyone in the Grand Valley.
Here are a few “hidden gems” in the Western Slope that people may not know about (even locals!).
1) Rifle Falls State Park
Rifle Falls State Park is a stunning hidden gem located near Rifle. Just a short drive from the Rifle Gap, where one can go boating, swimming and camping, Rifle Falls is a beautiful state park. It is perfect for a day trip or a weekend of exploring and having fun.
The state park is open year-round and is abundant with verdant trees, beautiful hiking trails with views of the mountains and opportunities to see wildlife.
There are plenty of complex limestone caves to explore, although bringing a flashlight is recommended. If you decide to crawl on your hands and knees to explore them, expect to get a lot of dust on your clothes, as the caverns are rich with calcium.
The thundering, towering three waterfalls cascading down are spectacular to see, and the state park even has a historic amphitheater adjacent to the falls to host small weddings!
There are also picnic tables, as well as 13 drive-in and seven walk-in camping sites with electricity available at many of the camp sites, which sit next to East Rifle Creek in Rifle Gap State Park. This is a great adventure destination for all outdoor enthusiasts, with activities from hiking, biking and hunting to cross country skiing, snowmobiling and fishing.
2) Telluride
Located about three hours south of Grand Junction, Telluride is a small resort town with breathtaking views of the all-encompassing San Juan mountains.
What used to be an unknown silver mining town has skyrocketed in popularity over the years. Telluride has evolved into one of Colorado’s most popular must-see tourist destinations.
Telluride is not only a hub for avid skiers and outdoors enthusiasts, it boasts a lively downtown scene rampant with shops, galleries and restaurants.
With vibrant blue lakes, deep green forests and towering mountains, Telluride is a gorgeous place to visit any time of the year! The town hosts many summer events, such as music and film festivals, as well as Colorado’s tallest free-falling waterfall, Bridal Veil Falls.
The falls are a 1.8-mile hike with panoramic mountain vistas, and many beautiful photo opportunities await at the foot of the cascading 365-foot falls. Balanced precariously at the top on the edge of a cliff, a historic, privately-owned power plant looks over the falls. People will hear the falls before seeing them, and they are incredible to see!
3) Black Canyon of the Gunnison
Located less than 30 minutes from Montrose, the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park offers an opportunity to see a completely different side of Colorado.
The Black Canyon of the Gunnison includes miles of plunging cliffs, dark rock and a thin line of water cutting through the middle. Walls of jagged rock dive down dizzying cliffs carving into the sinuous Gunnison River, a jaw-dropping sight that can only be experienced firsthand.
Although the river can barely be seen from the craggy cliff tops, there are hiking trails available for a closer view, and back country camping is allowed with a permit throughout most of the park.
The national park includes tent and RV camping, mostly near Blue Mesa Reservoir. Canyon, hiking, fishing and boating tours are available for those wanting to spend a few days at the park. Only those who are experienced should tackle the challenging kayaking rapids and rock climbing the canyons provide.
Fishing is allowed in some areas, and all rainbow trout are catch and release. Whether taking a quick day trip or exploring for a few days, there is plenty to do in the Black Canyon of the Gunnison!
These are some of the hidden gems in Western Colorado, so make sure to stop and see what the western side of Colorado has to offer!
