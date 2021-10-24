Home Loan State Bank has always been committed to the community, both in Grand Junction, where it has been helping community members pursue their goals and dreams for more than 120 years, and in Montrose, where it opened a branch office in 2015. Home Loan’s commitment to the community can be measured by the number of loans it has made over the years to individuals and business, the peace of mind it has given consumers who know they have the right insurance to cover and protect their lives and the number of philanthropic and non-profit organizations the business and its employees support.
It can also be measured in the number of employees who have dedicated their careers to continuing the mission at Home Loan State Bank. In recognition of several employees who have epitomized the mission of giving back to the community, Home Loan President, Craig Springer, along with Chairman and CEO, Jamie Hamilton, would like to congratulate Dennis King on his recent retirement from the bank and congratulate Jared Ferrans, Mark Harmon and Nichole Miller for their dedication.
Home Loan thanks Dennis King for his service and congratulates him on his retirement
Dennis King has served the community in the local banking industry since 1975, and his career took him from the United Bank of Delta to Norwest, First National Bank of the Rockies and Timberline Bank before joining the Home Loan team in 2006, where he was instrumental with Home Loan becoming a State Chartered Bank in 2008. Hamilton and Springer hope that his retirement will be equally fulfilling and wish him many years to enjoy it with his wife Lorie, his girls, Amanda (Steven) and Whitney (Henry) and all of the grandsons: Carson, Korbin, Jackson and Lukas. Happy Retirement Dennis!
Local bank celebrates community-minded employees
Jared Ferrans has been with Home Loan for 16 years. He started his career as lender after graduating from Mesa State College, as Colorado Mesa University was known, in 2004. His dedication and hard work helped him become Vice President of Lending, and he was promoted once again in June 2021 to President of the Grand Junction Market.
“I have been with Home Loan for 16 years and could not be more proud than to be part of an organization built on integrity and trust,” Ferrans said. “With more than a century of strength and trust in providing financial services, our leadership’s commitment to our customers and community leads a path of excellence for the next generation of leaders.”
Mark Harmon joined Home Loan in 2015 when it opened the Montrose office, after devoting more than 25 years to community banking on the Western Slope. He graduated from Fort Lewis College in Durango and brought a unique combination of commercial, construction and agricultural lending to the Montrose branch when it opened in 2015.
Harmon has deep roots in Montrose county — his great-grandparents homesteaded in the Uncompahgre Valley in the early 1900s. He’s involved in the community as a volunteer on numerous boards and civic groups. Harmon enjoys being part of the Home Loan State Bank team, with its ability to offer the local community a banking opportunity that provides local decisions from local ownership.
Nichole Miller has been part of the Home Loan team for more than four years, after spending several years in the commercial real estate field as a research analyst and as a member of the Bray Commercial team. She joined home loan as a processor of both commercial and consumer loans, and was promoted in June, 2021 to the position of compliance officer in recognition of her strengths in data research and analysis.
“Home Loan State Bank is a local bank that gives back to the community, offers exceptional customer service and that recognizes hard work in their employees,” Miller said. “This company provides opportunities for employees to excel and achieve their highest potential, and I am happy to be part of the team.
Miller is on the board of the Juniper Ridge Community School and helps the homeless population with Solidarity Not Charity.