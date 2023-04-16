GarageSaleSignHC1206_source.tif

The most important thing to do when hosting a garage sale is ensuring people know about it. Effective advertising increases the likelihood of people finding your garage sale, attending and buying your items. Money Crashers offers some tips for how to bring more traffic to your garage sale.

To get an idea of what a garage sale ad should look like, search for examples in newspaper classifieds, Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. Identify the ads that get your attention, and model yours based off of those.