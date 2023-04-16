The most important thing to do when hosting a garage sale is ensuring people know about it. Effective advertising increases the likelihood of people finding your garage sale, attending and buying your items. Money Crashers offers some tips for how to bring more traffic to your garage sale.
To get an idea of what a garage sale ad should look like, search for examples in newspaper classifieds, Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace. Identify the ads that get your attention, and model yours based off of those.
When advertising in newspaper classifieds, Money Crashers advises adding your phone number, address and the date and time. Include high-ticket items such as furniture and collectibles. According to Money Crashers, you should advertise your garage sale in the newspaper at least a week in advance.
Run the ad in print and online in your local newspaper to reach more people. You can also use announcement websites and social media. These are better to hold off on posting until the garage sale date is closer.
Once you have advertised your garage sale, it’s time to create your signs. Money Crashers says you should “use a bright, solid-color poster board and dark Sharpie for effect. Write ‘garage sale’ and your address in big letters with an arrow pointing in the general direction of your house. Use wooden paint mixing sticks to secure ground signs or a wood stapler to affix signs to power poles.”
Use an arrow (or arrows) to guide people to your address, and have some balloons or another sign in front of your house so people know they are at the right place. This is especially important if your house is more off the beaten path.
Most garage sales take place in the morning, but many bargainers show up early, so have everything set up in advance. Talk with people, and be ready to negotiate. They are your customers, after all!
