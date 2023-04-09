When you have a garage sale, it’s important to know how much to charge for a specific item. Here is what you should know before deciding on a price.
According to Money Crashers, the best way to clear out as much stuff as possible if your goal is to declutter is by making everything dirt cheap. This is the best way to go if you have many smaller items that would not earn much on eBay or other ecommerce sites.
However, making a profit at a garage sale can be challenging, because those who go to garage sales expect a bargain. The best thing to do is research the average price of similar items at garage sales near you. This can give you an idea of a fair price so shoppers are more likely to buy your items.
This guide from Real Simple shows what some items should be priced at:
o Hardcover books: $1 (paperbacks, two for $1)
o CDs: Two for $1
o DVDs and Blu-Ray Discs: $1 for older films or shows, $2 for newer ones
o Mainstream brand-name clothing: $5 to $15
o T-shirts: two for $1
o Shoes: $5 to $10
o Costume jewelry: $1 (or $5 for a few items)
o Dishes and glasses: $5 to $30 for an eight-piece set
o China: $1 to $10 a plate
o Kitchen gadgets: $1 to $5
o Lamps: $5 to $30
o Mirrors and artwork: $1 to $10 (small); $30 to $100 (large)
o Board games: $1 to $5
Make sure to price items clearly, or group similar items together with one large sign in front. You can also offer shoppers bulk pricing, which is great if you have plenty of the same item. However, items can get misplaced, so it is usually best to price each item individually.
Also, if something is cracked, chipped or doesn’t work, add a note to the item. It’s better to be honest than risk losing customers. Some other ways to attract shoppers are dropping the prices once the sale starts slowing down, or adding a free box. Just the word “free” can draw shoppers in and make them more likely to check out the rest of your merchandise.
