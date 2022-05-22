Colorado Mesa University’s Associate Professor of Biology Johanna Varner, PhD is featured in a display of 120 orange life-sized statues of women based on their contributions in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
In early spring, 120 orange, life-size statues of women were displayed at the Smithsonian Institute in Washington, D.C. The diverse group of women were chosen to be part of the world’s largest collection of statues of women to exist in one place based on their contributions to their respective fields in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Colorado Mesa University Associate Professor of Biology Johanna Varner, PhD, was chosen to be featured in the exhibit.
The traveling display was created to inspire and empower middle school girls who will one day advance the world of STEM.
“It’s absolutely incredible to be a part of something like this and to see every kind of woman represented is truly remarkable,” said Varner. “I was able to go to Washington, D.C with my parents and see all the orange statues together and it was very surreal.”
Varner, whose 3D-printed statue was also displayed at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, studies mountain mammals called pikas. Pikas are a rabbit-relative that live in alpine rockslides. Due to their sensitivity to heat stress and limited dispersal abilities, pikas may be excellent indicators of alpine ecosystem health in response to climate change.
“These striking 3D-printed figures of remarkable women in STEM careers help us celebrate the incredible impact women continue to make on vital scientific endeavors,” said Secretary of the Smithsonian Lonnie Bunch, in a news release.
In 2019, Varner became an IF/THEN Ambassador, an initiative sponsored by Lyda Hill Philanthropies. The initiative works to “advance women in STEM by empowering current innovators and inspiring the next generation of pioneers.” Varner, seen as a trailblazer among her peers, serves as a role model for young women in science by providing hands-on training and field experience. Recently, she helped develop a new pathway for Girl Scouts to receive their Think Like a Citizen Scientist Journey award badge through a free online module.
“If young girls get to know women in science as real people, then they may be more likely to see themselves as scientists,” said Varner.
Varner is one of seven women represented from Colorado. The statues were first unveiled in Dallas, Texas, in May 2021. Washington, D.C. was the exhibition’s second stop. Stay tuned to see where Varner’s orange likeness and the all-woman exhibit will land next.
