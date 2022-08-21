Stephanie Stelljes instills a love of learning that trickles down not just to Grand Junction’s smallest residents but also to the next generation of early childhood educators. She does this by teaching in the ECE program, which provide students with a foundation for working with children from birth to age eight.
As a little girl, Stephanie Stelljes would line up her stuffed animals and teach them a thing or two. Since then, Stelljes has dedicated her time and talents for the betterment of the Grand Valley’s youngest students.
The Western Colorado Community College’s Early Childhood Education (ECE) lecturer, who once owned her own childcare facility, found long ago that her passion was helping young children.
“When you see kids at such a young age struggling to connect with other people and see parents also struggling because they don’t know what’s going on or how to help them — it’s such a great feeling to know that with the right tools, we can make a big impact,” said Stelljes.
Stelljes instills a love of learning that trickles down not just to Grand Junction’s smallest residents but also to the next generation of early childhood educators. She does this by teaching in the ECE program, which provide students with a foundation for working with children from birth to age eight.
“We need teachers and we need people who want to do the work,” said Stelljes. “Early childhood education sets the foundation for children and lately we’ve seen tremendous growth in recognition of just how important it really is.”
With Colorado’s universal preschool program starting in the fall of 2023, a number of grants and scholarship opportunities have become available. These additional dollars help eliminate some of the financial barriers so those interested in early childhood education can get the needed training quickly.
“With all these scholarships, it’s a great opportunity to get into the field. But I’ll warn you, you’re going to get hooked because these kids are so fun to be around!”
Several developmental milestones — physical, cognitive, socio-emotional and language — happen during this time in a child’s life. When an educator has the right tools, it sets the stage for growth for the child, their parents and even the teacher.
“I forget sometimes you can still see the moon during the day and some of my kiddos will say ‘Ms. Stephanie, why is the moon still out? It is day time! Is it not tired?’” joked Stelljes. “When kids see an ant on the ground and they are fascinated, they have all these questions, and it’s just an ant. But their curiosity makes you pause and it makes you look at things from a different perspective.”
Early childhood educators are in high demand, and at WCCC, there are a number of career paths students can take including those still in high school. Juniors and seniors in Mesa County Valley School District 51 can start taking courses in high school through a program called Technical Scholars, and by the time they graduate they can earn two certificates and be a lead qualifying teacher. Degree options in the ECE program range from technical certificates to associate degrees.
“Students learn so much in these courses, including how to manage behaviors when children won’t follow directions and how to calm them down when parents leave,” she said.
For Stelljes, watching her students connect with their students is one of the best feelings. She hopes more and more people find that they too have a passion for instilling a love of learning.
