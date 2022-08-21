Stephanie Stelljes

Stephanie Stelljes instills a love of learning that trickles down not just to Grand Junction’s smallest residents but also to the next generation of early childhood educators. She does this by teaching in the ECE program, which provide students with a foundation for working with children from birth to age eight.

 Courtesy Photo

As a little girl, Stephanie Stelljes would line up her stuffed animals and teach them a thing or two. Since then, Stelljes has dedicated her time and talents for the betterment of the Grand Valley’s youngest students.

The Western Colorado Community College’s Early Childhood Education (ECE) lecturer, who once owned her own childcare facility, found long ago that her passion was helping young children.  

