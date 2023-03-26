It is now easier than ever to turn unwanted electronics, kids’ toys and clothes, furniture and other unwanted items and products into cash. For those who want to host a garage sale this season, Money Crashers has some tips for the best ways to host a successful garage sale.
Although sites such as Craigslist and eBay dominate the online market, holding a garage sale is an effective way to sell plenty of items quickly.
Planning and marketing your garage sale are both two important skills that will capitalize on your success and put more money in your pockets.
Picking the right day is also critical for attracting the highest number of prospective customers. Garage sales are most popular on Saturdays, Fridays and Sundays, and make sure to not have the garage sale coincide with popular events. Select a backup date in case there is inclement weather.
Mornings are also more appealing to people, and seasoned garage sale customers will show up early to obtain the best deals. Since most people attend garage sales during the spring and summer, mornings are also ideal for beating the heat.
Make sure permits are not necessary, and label and price items in advance to check off some of the to-dos prior to the sale. Some of the most popular strategies for promoting garage sales are newspaper classifieds, the internet and yard sale signs.
Lastly, organize your items the night before the garage sale, and get supplies such as a cash register, chairs, stickers and space to display everything you want to sell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.