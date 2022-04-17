Leading community moments

As a preteen in Arkansas, Jeremy Franklin traveled around the American south with his family as a southern gospel singing group. He spent the next four years on the Franklin family tour bus, performing at one place of worship to the next. He was more or less a rebel with a cause when he left the group and headed home to focus on his studies.
He went on to earn his Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance at Ouachita Baptist University before beginning his career as a professional actor, director and music director across the country. His childhood, though unconventional, taught him endless life lessons he’s carried with him including the power of music and its ability to create a shared experience, and the importance of teaching.
“It was ingrained in me at a young age that being a teacher was a calling as much as it was a profession. I was drawn to that spark of education and thought I could help create a spark for my students,” said Instructor and Director of Musical Theatre Jeremy Franklin.
Around two decades ago, Franklin ventured into Grand Junction for a three-month acting contract with the Cabaret Dinner Theatre and never left. For five years, he administrated and directed the Cabaret Academy of Performing Arts while music directing and performing in productions like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Seussical the Musical” and “My Fair Lady.”
His 16 years at Colorado Mesa University have been spent in the classroom as a faculty member in addition to creating the very program he now leads. Supporters of the university theatre will recognize many of his directorial credits including “Brigadoon,” “Oklahoma!,” “The Fantasticks” and “Rent.” He has also musical directed main stage performances including “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Crazy for You” and “Legally Blonde.” Most recently, he found himself back on stage with the hilariously charming “SpongeBob Musical.”
“For me, there’s something very communal about watching a musical production. A musical has the ability to uniquely put us into a story or an emotion,” said Franklin.
One of the best parts about the job, according to Franklin, is when a student gets to experience connecting with the audience beyond the surface level — when they have a shared experience.
He believes that a successful artist, and one who is willing to fully connect with the audience, has a healthy level of fear.
“We have to be a little scared because it’s complete foolishness to stand up on stage and do this,” joked Franklin. “Fear is what encourages us to work harder, stay focused and be able to step back and critique ourselves. No one tells you why you didn’t get the gig once you leave here so you have to learn how to do that for yourself.”
Franklin enjoys being a part of what he calls “community moments” and explains why he, his colleagues and his students are constantly focused on how best to touch the community in a meaningful way.
“In our culture today, we have things that divide us quickly. Anytime we can capture one of these moments where we all sit and all laugh and cry at the same thing, the more it brings us into the same place.”
He said that’s where the magic happens — it’s these moments when “they” becomes “us” that we learn we have more in common than different.
