The Mesa County 5-Star Program has been in place since last July, and has helped local businesses stay in business even when there were much stricter capacity restrictions in place in other parts of the state. Under a new resolution from the Mesa County Board of Commissioners, residents in Mesa County have the freedom to choose the measures they take to protect themselves. Hundreds of businesses made the choice to remain in the 5-Star program and promote safety measures to control the spread of COVID-19.
“When businesses began to open after the shutdown they told us, customers are nervous, they’re not coming to our stores,” said Jeff Kuhr, the director of public health for Mesa County. “This program is a win-win for businesses and customers. It provides protection for employees and customers and also gives customers a sense of security that they’re not putting themselves at an increased risk.”
For those who are leery of doing all the things they used to do before March, 2020, the program serves as directory, or source of information that these businesses are working with Mesa County Public Health to provide the safest possible experience. Participating businesses who commit to the 5-Star program also commit to good health and hygienic practices, with extra cleaning, sanitation stations, and employee health monitoring. Some businesses and organizations may also continue to ask customers/clients, as well as their employees, to continue wearing masks. Customers, of course, are free to choose to which local businesses they want to patronize, but an important attitude to remember could simply be kindness; retail employees, healthcare providers, customer service and food service employees have been dealing with this pandemic and all of its uncertainties for longer than a year now, and their goal is not to make life difficult for their patrons, but to simply do their job in a way that ensures their own safety and the safety of their customers.
Mesa County Public Health continues to encourage residents to practice COVID-19 safety protocols in order to keep the community healthy and remain open.
There are more than 250 businesses in the Mesa County 5-Star Program, and those businesses are in a variety of industries including food service, personal service, health care, fitness, recreation, entertainment, hospitality, financial services, pet services, retail, professional services and more. The number of businesses in the program changes often as more businesses recognize that customers appreciate the peace of mind that comes from engaging with a 5-Star business or organization. For a full list of participating businesses and organizations, go to the Mesa County Public Health website or to MesaCounty5Star.com.