According to Jessica Burford, executive director of the Palisade Chamber of Commerce, last year’s Palisade Peach Festival estimated 15,000 people who attended the festival, and roughly 22,000 visited Palisade during that time.
The Chamber is also working to offer Palisade students better scholarship opportunities, and Burford emphasized the importance of the Chamber’s relationship with the town of Palisade in the success of local events.
Live music, carnival games and booths for food, gifts, beer and other goods are also at the festival. There are 13 events, and orchard tours and feasts in the field do especially well, even though they take place outside of the festival itself.
Burford hopes to include more food trucks and baked goods this year, so people can expect more of the things they love.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos
According to Jessica Burford, executive director of the Palisade Chamber of Commerce, last year’s Palisade Peach Festival estimated 15,000 people who attended the festival, and roughly 22,000 visited Palisade during that time.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos
The Palisade Peach Festival is one of the most highly-anticipated and enjoyable summer festivals in the Grand Valley.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos
The Chamber is also working to offer Palisade students better scholarship opportunities, and Burford emphasized the importance of the Chamber’s relationship with the town of Palisade in the success of local events.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos
The Palisade Peach Festival's popularity has grown significantly over the years. The festival used to be held at Veterans Memorial Park but is now held at Riverbend Park.
Photo credit: Stephanie Moos
Live music, carnival games and booths for food, gifts, beer and other goods are also at the festival. There are 13 events, and orchard tours and feasts in the field do especially well, even though they take place outside of the festival itself.
The Palisade Peach Festival is one of the most highly-anticipated and enjoyable summer festivals in the Grand Valley. Although the festival will be celebrating its 55th anniversary, the town’s peach and fruit culture can be traced back to 1882, when Palisade celebrated Peach Days through peach and fruit harvesting in Palisade.
From jam and ice cream to wine and salsa, peach-themed foods have remained a key theme to the event for many years. Cooking demos, free samples, peach size contests and peach-eating contests are entertaining. Visitors are encouraged to eat as many peaches as possible while they are still fresh.
There is also a Lions Club pancake breakfast, where proceeds go back to helping the local community, as well as a downtown parade featuring the Peach Queen, her court and the Town Grouch. Live music, carnival games and booths for food, gifts, beer and other goods are also at the festival. There are 13 events, and orchard tours and feasts in the field do especially well, even though they take place outside of the festival itself.
According to Jessica Burford, executive director of the Palisade Chamber of Commerce, last year’s Palisade Peach Festival estimated 15,000 people who attended the festival, and roughly 22,000 visited Palisade during that time.
“Last year’s growth was a result of COVID,” Burford said. “People really wanted to return to normalcy, and this summer provided that for a lot of families. We’re lucky we could play a part in that. Everyone wants a piece of Palisade and to be a part of this community that’s so warm and welcoming and offers many amenities for people who love the outdoors. We also like having smaller events so people can have a more personalized experience with our peach growers.”
The festival’s popularity grew over the years, and even former president Barack Obama and his family attended the festival. The festival used to be held at Veterans Memorial Park but is now held at Riverbend Park.
Juliann Adams, the former Palisade Chamber of Commerce executive director, played a major role in the event’s success. She not only helped the event grow, but also received support from many volunteers who have continued to support the event over the years.
Burford hopes to include more food trucks and baked goods this year, so people can expect more of the things they love. She also hopes more growers will attend, and the Chamber is looking to offer a better value for peach growers.
“We know it’s a busy time for them, and it’s hard for them to break away, but we really value them and want them there,” Burford said.
The Chamber is also working to offer Palisade students better scholarship opportunities, and Burford emphasized the importance of the Chamber’s relationship with the town of Palisade in the success of local events.
“We also want to thank our emergency services and Community Hospital for making the Palisade Peach Festival a fun and safe event,” Burford added. “But we’re hoping that next year, we can leave the heat behind!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.