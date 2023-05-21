The Palisade Peach Festival is one of the most highly-anticipated and enjoyable summer festivals in the Grand Valley. Although the festival will be celebrating its 55th anniversary, the town’s peach and fruit culture can be traced back to 1882, when Palisade celebrated Peach Days through peach and fruit harvesting in Palisade.

From jam and ice cream to wine and salsa, peach-themed foods have remained a key theme to the event for many years. Cooking demos, free samples, peach size contests and peach-eating contests are entertaining. Visitors are encouraged to eat as many peaches as possible while they are still fresh.

Recommended for you