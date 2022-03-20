If you’ve ever walked down the sidewalk and asked ‘why is there a crack in the cement?’ or wondered ‘why does my water bottle dent when it drops?’ then you might enjoy spending some time with Sarah Lanci.
Lanci is an associate professor of mechanical engineering at Colorado Mesa University. She’s a mother of two little girls and an artist’s daughter. Her dad, an engineer, never really talked about what he did at work. So much so that she was halfway into college before she realized she was studying the same thing her dad studied when he was her age.
“We’d go on backpacking trips in the summer and have conversations around why are backpacks designed the way they are. We got into kayaking and we’d study the design and the drag. We’d see why skis are designed the way they are for powder conditions vs. racing conditions,” said Lanci. “So I really just grew up analyzing everything but it wasn’t this intentional thing. It’s how we grew up looking at the world.”
She received her Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering from Michigan State University and went to graduate school at Colorado School of Mines earning her Master in Metallurgical Engineering (study of metals).
Years later, Lanci is teaching the very subject she’s so passionate about including an introductory course that’s similar to the one that sparked her own interest in the field.
When she asks students why they want to be engineers, they often say things like “because I’m good at math” or “the paycheck” and she says while those answers are true, she pushes students to find their why.
“We look at science as the study of the world around us. Engineering is really the application of the science. We ask what can we do with this knowledge and how can we manipulate things to solve a problem,” said Lanci. “I want my students to think about how they can really change the world because they can. They can solve one problem that will impact one person’s life and then they did it — they changed something. If they can think about how to do that on a bigger scale than obviously that impact is much bigger.”
While CMU’s engineering program has a number of women faculty members, that’s not the case everywhere. Lanci believes young girls need “evidence” of women in STEM fields, so when they look at parents or educators, and in movies or YouTube videos they can say ‘If she can, then I can do it too.’ Lanci said there’s no reason for women to doubt they belong when they see themselves in these different roles.
In the classroom, Lanci encourages her students to ask questions and to say them out loud because the odds are someone else has the same question. She continually engages them in hands-on projects and team work to encourage critical thinking.
“I want them to take what they learn in class and then go out in the world and ask why. I hope that they engage in their world and go down the rabbit hole of curiosity.”
Outside of work, Lanci enjoys taking advantage of the nearby mountain biking and hiking trails as well as the river and ski areas.
