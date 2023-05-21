Science Moab, whose mission is to make science accessible to everyone in the eastern Utah and western Colorado area, was established to increase and improve community access to science for people of all ages and interests.

Kristina Young, Science Moab founder, has always been interested in science. She moved to Moab about 11 years ago to work as a science technician at the U.S. Geological Survey, and she got access to all the science occurring in Utah.