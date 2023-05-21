Photo credit: Courtesy Photo Science Moab hosts day-long science and communication trainings for guide companies, so guides can talk to their clients about the most recent and exciting information about Moab.
Science Moab, whose mission is to make science accessible to everyone in the eastern Utah and western Colorado area, was established to increase and improve community access to science for people of all ages and interests.
Kristina Young, Science Moab founder, has always been interested in science. She moved to Moab about 11 years ago to work as a science technician at the U.S. Geological Survey, and she got access to all the science occurring in Utah.
“I got to be a part of asking questions about the way this place works and finding out answers,” said Young. “It was a cool experience to interact with the landscape in that research-driven way.”
After finding out so many intriguing facts and other information she had never been exposed to, she talked with her friends, who had no idea so much relevant, interesting and important science was happening all around them all the time.
“It seemed like such a missed opportunity that the local community didn’t have access to the science I had access to,” said Young. “So, I and a growing group of people started Science Moab in hopes that there’s not a disconnect between the science happening here and the community.”
Science Moab is an organization that connects individuals to opportunities to learn more about science and better understand the world we live in, including hosting live events, the Science Moab podcast, Indigenous Science programming and GeoTours, or driven tours of iconic places in Moab such as Arches National Park. The organization also hosts day-long science and communication trainings for guide companies, so the guides can talk to their clients about the most recent, up-to-date and exciting information about Moab.
“It’s so rewarding to see people start seeing the world around them differently, to provide information about the landscapes people interact with every day,” said Young. “They know more about it, see it differently and appreciate it differently. People love it! They’re always interested in learning more about the world around them. They’re responsive to being given access to learning things about how the world is working and this semi-arid environment. It's an incredibly rewarding experience.”
Science Moab also has set up many students with internships and job shadows in the lab or in the field with scientists and have developed a new way of thinking about the world and how to understand it. With an average of 200 community members attending on a Tuesday night to listen to scientists talk about their work, Science Moab is a great place for people to be together and learn. People have responded quite positively to that.
“Moab is a special place,” said Young. “There’s so much it offers. It’s visually stunning with the red rocks and the mountains in the background, and it has this incredible desert that inspires people. We have some really unique communities of plants and a biological soil crust that grows there. It’s a place that holds a lot of knowledge. The rocks can show geologic time on the surface and dinosaur prints. It’s an incredibly culturally rich place where indigenous people called it their homeland for time immemorial. Moab has a vastness and richness that people are drawn to, and when they come there, they see it and feel it. That’s why Moab is so popular. Work at Science Moab makes sure people understand Moab is also fragile, so we need to learn how to take care of it and be stewards of the place.”
Although the main public events happen in winter, local students and Moab’s community can have internships and job shadows with scientists year-round. For those who are interested in guide trainings, those mostly take place in the spring.
There are 100 scientists conducting research about Moab, and the podcast and radio show cover numerous topics regarding their findings. New podcast episodes are released online every Friday, or radio listeners can tune in live at 11:30 a.m. on KZMU, Moab’s local radio station, to learn more about the town’s beautiful red rock, desert climate and amazing environment.
“I think Moab is a place where so much knowledge is being generated,” said Young. “Moab is a place we can all celebrate for that reason, and we’re really excited to be a part of that.”
