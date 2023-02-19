Photo credit: Step Beyond Media Soaring ceilings and modern light fixtures brighten the kitchen, which includes a double oven, under-cabinet lighting, granite countertops and an island with a breakfast nook.
Photo credit: Step Beyond Media Presenting magnificent mountain views, this remarkable property includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,261 square feet and a 7,841 square foot lot.
Photo credit: Step Beyond Media The living space is open and inviting, adjacent to wide windows with access to the expansive walk-out patio.
Here is a beautiful new ranch-style home recently built in the sought-after Aspen Leaf Estates subdivision. Presenting magnificent mountain views, this remarkable property includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, 2,261 square feet and a 7,841 square foot lot.
Located off G Road, 703 Lime Creek Road is close to everything Grand Junction has to offer while being tucked away from the city’s hustle and bustle.
The property is a short drive away from the mall, I-70, Colorado Mesa University, downtown and many parks, shops and restaurants.
The private neighborhood, proximity to schools and the open space to the south make this a great home to raise a family. Irrigation water is also included, and the front yard is gorgeously landscaped and welcoming.
Inside the home is just as striking as the outside, boasting stylish, contemporary design, as well as eco-friendly features such as high-efficiency, programmable lighting and Energy Star certified windows.
The laundry room has a patterned floor, a sink, an overhead space to hang clothes and large storage cabinets. When building the home, the floor plan was carefully thought out and created to be functional and flow seamlessly from room to room.
Soaring ceilings and modern light fixtures brighten the kitchen, which includes a double oven, stainless-steel appliances, under-cabinet lighting, a lovely white backsplash, granite countertops and a massive kitchen island with a breakfast nook.
To the right is a massive walk-in pantry, and near the kitchen is a dining space with incredible views of the Monument.
Across the kitchen, the living space is open and inviting, adjacent to wide windows with access to the expansive walk-out patio. Down the hall from the living room is a full bathroom with brick walls and a tiled shower.
The nearby bedroom presents mountain views, and the primary bedroom features large windows and a walk-in closet.
The connected primary bathroom includes tiled floors, granite countertops with twin sinks and a massive tiled walk-in shower with storage nooks. This amazing suite provides walk-through access from the laundry room to the closet.
Two of the bedrooms share a Jack-and-Jill bathroom, and one of the bathrooms is close to what can be used as an office or a fourth bedroom. The spacious three-car garage has plenty of room for vehicles, toys and extra storage.
Outside, the covered patio includes a custom gas fire pit and makes a fantastic space for entertaining, letting kids play, starting a garden or creating a space to relax and unwind. Enjoy the amazing mountain vistas as an added bonus.
This spectacular property is listed at $724,900 by Amy Miller with RE/MAX 4000, Inc.
