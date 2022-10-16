Colorado Mesa University Associate Professor of Computer Science and Director of Cybersecurity Center Ram Basnet, PhD, grew up in the landlocked country of Nepal. A rural kid with limited electricity and running water, he left home in seventh grade and headed to boarding school a few hours away from his family where he would log onto a computer once a week. At the time, Basnet wasn’t too fond of the class and it wasn’t until years later when he came to the United States that he found his love for technology.
After high school, Basnet had the opportunity to study in the U.S. and he made his way to what was then Mesa State College. Computer science was an up-and-coming field in the 90s and when he wasn’t exactly sure what to study, he was told there was a future in computer science. He gave it a try. Turned out, he loved it.
“Technology and the computer science field has changed a lot. When I was student, we still had to go to a computer lab because we couldn’t buy computers to do our assignments,” said Basnet. “There weren’t many resources online, it was fairly new and harder to try to do something so different. Nowadays there are so many resources for people to learn, and kids grow up using computers from an early age.”
As a first-generation college student, Basnet never imagined he’d earn his doctorate degree. He was not only the first in family to graduate with a bachelor’s, he was the first in his family to graduate high school.
“I was able to overcome poverty. I’m better off financially and without advanced degrees I would not be where I am today,” said Basnet.
Nearly 50% of CMU students are the first in the family to go to college, which makes Basnet the perfect person to mentor first-generation students in his program. He does for his students what many mentors have done for him; which was encourage him to push beyond what he thought was possible. A faculty member encouraged him to work toward his doctorate, and when he completed it, a former professor of his at Mesa told him to apply for a teaching position at the college.
“I started teaching and I just loved it. I enjoy helping students grow and go into the field of computer science and cybersecurity. It’s rewarding in a different way than if I were to be working in the industry,” he said.
Basnet is a Certified Ethical Hacker and is teaching the next generation of ethical hackers at CMU. Basnet and his students use techniques and tools that cyber criminals, or hackers, use to get into organizations’ systems. The big difference is an ethical hacker is working with the business and has their permission to hack into their system to determine how fragile it is.
“We get in there before the hackers do. We show businesses how they [hackers] get in and what they can do so they know how criminals could collapse or take over the network.”
Recently, CMU was awarded the National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity by the National Security Agency (NSA), an endeavor that has always been a dream of Basnets. It took him, and others, several years to make it happen and it’s a designation he’s proud of.
Basnet and CMU cyber security students continue to push the industry forward and are excited to see where this new designation will take the computer science program nationally.
