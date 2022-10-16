Ram Basnet

Colorado Mesa University Associate Professor of Computer Science and Director of Cybersecurity Center Ram Basnet, PhD.

Colorado Mesa University Associate Professor of Computer Science and Director of Cybersecurity Center Ram Basnet, PhD, grew up in the landlocked country of Nepal. A rural kid with limited electricity and running water, he left home in seventh grade and headed to boarding school a few hours away from his family where he would log onto a computer once a week. At the time, Basnet wasn’t too fond of the class and it wasn’t until years later when he came to the United States that he found his love for technology.

After high school, Basnet had the opportunity to study in the U.S. and he made his way to what was then Mesa State College. Computer science was an up-and-coming field in the 90s and when he wasn’t exactly sure what to study, he was told there was a future in computer science. He gave it a try. Turned out, he loved it.