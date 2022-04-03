SCL Health and Intermountain Healthcare have merged to form a new organization that will enhance the care provided at St. Mary’s Medical Center and its clinics. Patients can access the same excellent providers and facilities and use the same insurance plan with trusted caretakers.
It’s also important to note that the St. Mary’s name will remain, and the hospital’s focus remains the same – to improve the health of the people in Mesa County so they can live the healthiest lives possible. More than a century ago, the Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth found creative ways to provide healthcare in our area. Intermountain Healthcare will continue working through strong community partnerships, evidence-based programs, and services to help people inside and outside the hospital walls.
Intermountain Healthcare President and Chief Executive Officer Marc Harrison, MD, is confident about this united effort. “With this merger, we’ll create a model population health-oriented system that provides high-quality, affordable, and accessible care to more patients,” Harrison said, “The merger provides a healthcare model for the rest of the country.”
The newly merged organization will focus on ensuring more accessible, more affordable, and focused care while keeping people healthy rather than simply treating them when they are sick.
Improving Health
According to national statistics, six in 10 Americans live with at least one chronic disease, and those diseases are responsible for killing more than 1.7 million people in this country every year. Prevention is, in part, behavioral and can be addressed by individual choices. Healthcare providers must also facilitate prevention.
Addressing Disparities
The COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on national disparities in healthcare, and Intermountain Healthcare leaders are committed to rapidly addressing challenges to achieve health equity. The key to tackling these disparities includes working with existing organizations to address affordable housing, access to healthcare, education, access to quality housing, and nutritious food.
Expanding Telehealth and In-Home Services
Intermountain Healthcare believes the traditional healthcare system model needs to become more consumer-centric and meet people where they are, as much as possible, when delivering care. Soon, rural communities served by the newly merged organization will have greater access to readily accessible telehealth services. These innovative programs provide access to more than 500 highly trained medical specialists in 35 advanced specialties. Additional treatment options and other enhancements will be added in the future. The result: many people will be able to stay home for high-level care. Intermountain also believes hospital-level care at home should be available to treat acute and chronic clinical conditions.
The patient is at the center of everything St. Mary’s does. The high-quality care they receive directly results from the dedication and compassionate care of hundreds of incredible caregivers at St. Mary’s. Much gratitude goes out to this team for being the heart of healing for the community and extending compassionate care far into the future.
