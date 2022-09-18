John Seebach, PhD

John Seebach, PhD, has spent years working to uncover the complicated and emotional historyof Indigenous boarding schools across North America by studying a former institution close to home.

In the late 1800s and well into the early 1900s, tens of thousands of Native American children were relocated to boarding schools with the intent to assimilate them, and therefore future generations, into western culture. The Teller Institute in Grand Junction was one of these boarding schools.