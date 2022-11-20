Jerry Creek Reservoirs

The Jerry Creek Reservoirs serve as the District’s terminal reservoirs.

 Courtesy Photo

Last weekend, the Ute Water Conservancy District announced plans to increase water rates and tap fees, effective February 1, 2023. This will be the first time in seven years that Ute Water has had to increase their rates and tap fees.

Providing water to approximately 88,000 customers in Mesa County, Ute Water is the largest domestic water provider between Denver, Colorado, and Salt Lake City, Utah.