Last weekend, the Ute Water Conservancy District announced plans to increase water rates and tap fees, effective February 1, 2023. This will be the first time in seven years that Ute Water has had to increase their rates and tap fees.
Providing water to approximately 88,000 customers in Mesa County, Ute Water is the largest domestic water provider between Denver, Colorado, and Salt Lake City, Utah.
With increasing headlines about droughts, customers have expressed concerns about if the Grand Valley is doing okay with water access, and Ute Water has been reassuring people that they are staying committed to their needs and planning appropriately throughout supply chain issues, inflation and other economic hurdles.
According to a Ute Water press release, “Since 2016, general operating costs have risen steadily. The 2023 budget includes a 77 percent increase in chemical costs from the 2022 budget. Some of the chemicals used in the water treatment process have risen in cost by up to 300 percent between 2021 and 2022.”
“We wanted to give people as much time as possible to prepare for this,” said Andrea Lopez, Ute Water External Affairs Manager. “We want to avoid surprises and give our customers time to prepare for when we implement these changes.”
According to the press release, “The new water rate increases the $22.00 monthly minimum, for the first 3,000 gallons of water, to a $25.00 monthly minimum.”
Additionally, tiered water usage rates for more than 3,000 gallons, and tiered rates for non-residential customers will also increase by roughly 15 percent. The district’s one-time meter tap fees for new construction will also see an increase in prices beginning February 1, 2023. For example, the 5/8-inch meters, the most common size of a residential meter, will increase by $1,000 from $7,000 to $8,000. Tap fees for larger-sized meters will increase proportionally.
The best way to keep water bills low is by conserving water. Ute Water uses a multi-tiered, increasing block water rate system to encourage water conservation.
“One of the biggest things we want our customers to know is we’ve dedicated a whole webpage to help them find out how this will directly impact their household,” said Lopez. “Our customers can then get a better idea of how this will affect them and what they should expect.”
To calculate how much one might have to pay for water with the new rates and tap fees, visit utewater.org/2023rate.
Based off 2022 customer data, Ute Water has estimated that the average customer will see an increase of $4.40 per month, but they strongly encourage customers to visit their webpage and use the calculators to determine how the increase will impact individual households.
For more information, contact Ute Water Conservancy District at (970) 242-7491.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.