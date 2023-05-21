Colorado’s Wine Country Inn, an 80-room inn offering the ultimate wine, dine and stay experience in Palisade, was established by Richard and Jean Tally after Stephen Smith, the founder and proprietor of Grande River Vineyards, proposed building a hotel near his winery.

The Tallys had been touring California’s wineries and wine country with many ideas and photos, but eventually, they decided to hold off for another ten years. In 2006, Smith put up the vineyards for auction, and the Tallys decided to purchase the seven and a half acres of land and build the state’s first wine-themed hotel. The Wine Country Inn officially opened its doors in 2008, later acquiring 13 more acres of land, and Smith produced wine for the inn.