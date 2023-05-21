Photo credit: Wine Country Inn Colorado’s Wine Country Inn was established by Richard and Jean Tally after Stephen Smith, the founder and proprietor of Grande River Vineyards, proposed building a hotel near his winery.
Colorado’s Wine Country Inn, an 80-room inn offering the ultimate wine, dine and stay experience in Palisade, was established by Richard and Jean Tally after Stephen Smith, the founder and proprietor of Grande River Vineyards, proposed building a hotel near his winery.
The Tallys had been touring California’s wineries and wine country with many ideas and photos, but eventually, they decided to hold off for another ten years. In 2006, Smith put up the vineyards for auction, and the Tallys decided to purchase the seven and a half acres of land and build the state’s first wine-themed hotel. The Wine Country Inn officially opened its doors in 2008, later acquiring 13 more acres of land, and Smith produced wine for the inn.
“The biggest guide for Wine Country Inn was seeing what worked well in other areas with vineyards and the situation of the hotel,” said Ian Kelley, General Manager & Controller at Wine Country Inn. The Tallys’ goal with the inn was to play off Palisade and the town’s history with a Victorian-themed boutique hotel and give an ode to many of the downtown shops, restaurants and dwellings.
“The community’s response was very positive,” added Kelley. “There were some folks reluctant about the change, but they saw it wasn’t an overbearing corporate hotel, and I think that opened them up to the idea. Because Wine Country Inn gave back to the community and represented the community well.”
Since its opening, Wine Country Inn has seen many changes, and now, the inn operates two restaurants on-site, a tapestry lounge and the well-known restaurant, Caroline’s.
In the future, Kelley hopes to cultivate a closer partnership between Wine Country Inn and Grande River Vineyards, which the Tallys purchased in 2021. They are currently working on building the business, and they hope to offer unique experiences unseen in the rest of the state. They hope to have more wine tastings with guests, showing how wine is produced and return to the experience aspect of wine tasting.
“Not many folks know about it,” said Kelley. “Although now, a lot of people go Colorado wine tasting instead of going all the way to California. It’s about the experience, and it’s about bringing folks in to have a peaceful and relaxing time. Our biggest attraction is to help people from major metropolitan areas slow down and enjoy the slow pace of Palisade life we offer here in our beautiful Valley.”
