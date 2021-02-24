Minor League Baseball
Rockies' minor league coaching staffs feature several with ties to GJ Rockies
On Tuesday, the Colorado Rockies announced the coaching staffs of their four minor league affiliates as well as their Arizona complex team.
The Rockies' Triple-A affiliate, Albuquerque, has two coaches who once played for or coached for the Grand Junction Rockies. The Isotopes' pitching coach is Blaine Beatty, who was the pitching coach for the GJ Rockies in 2019. Beatty was supposed to be Albuquerque's pitching coach in 2020 before COVID-19 scrapped the season. Cesar Galvez, who played 42 games with Grand Junction between 2012 and 2016, will be one of the Isotopes' coaches.
The coaching staff for Colorado's Class-A advanced team — Spokane — features two former GJ Rockies coaches. Ryan Kibler will be the Indians' pitching coach. Kibler was Grand Junction's pitching coach from 2012 to 2016 and then moved up the organizational ladder — coaching in Asheville in 2017-28 and in Boise in 2019. Spokane's hitting coach will be Zach Osborne, who was the GJ Rockies's hitting coach in 2017-18.
Jake Optiz, who was the Grand Junction Rockies' manager from 2017-2020, will be the manager for Colorado's Arizona-based complex team. Optiz will be joined by pitching coach Helmis Rodriguez, who pitched for the GJ Rockies in 2013 as was slated to be the pitching coach in 2020 before COVID and Tervor Burmeister, who was hired to be Grand Junction's hitting coach in 2020.