50th annual Latin-Anglo Alliance tourney a success
50th annual Latin-Anglo Alliance tourney a success
The 50th anniversary of the annual Latin-Anglo Alliance Foundation Scholarship Golf Tournament came to a close as 33 teams enjoyed the friendly confines of the Adobe Creek Golf Course last weekend.
The teams finishing atop the pack were: 1. Housing Resources of Western Colorado (Jason Colunga, Elias Rentaria, Rex Clemons, Kurtis Murchison; 2. Ruiz Team (Reymundo Ruiz, James Campion); 3.Central Distributing (Jose Alvarez, Shea Hopkins, Tommy Hartung). Closest to the pin for the woman’s class was won by Celly Gallegos, and for men, it was won by Clint Mueller; the long drive distinction was captured by Dannon Bolton for the women and Jeff Doyle, in the men’s division.
According to tournament organizer Mike Archuleta, the tournament was an overall success, as $15,000 was raised for scholarship funds, which will go to local students in District 51 schools.
Basketball
Sarver says he’s decided to sell Suns, Mercury
Robert Sarver says he has started the process of selling the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, a move that came barely one week after he was suspended by the NBA over workplace misconduct that included racist speech and hostile behavior toward employees.
The decision was quickly applauded by many — among them, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, the National Basketball Players Association and even Sarver’s partners in the ownership group that operates the Suns and Mercury.
Sarver made the announcement Wednesday, saying selling “is the best course of action.”
MLB
Royals fire longtime executive Dayton Moore
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals fired longtime executive Dayton Moore on Wednesday, ending the roller-coaster tenure of an influential general manager and president who took the club from perennial 100-game loser to two World Series and the 2015 championship before its quick return to mediocrity.
Royals owner John Sherman, who retained Moore after acquiring the club from David Glass in 2019, announced the move during a news conference at which Moore spoke briefly before quietly slipping out of the room.
“I think the objective is clear: It’s to compete again for championships, and we have to make sure we’re progressing toward that goal,” said Sherman, whose club was 30 games below .500 heading into its game against Minnesota.
“In 2022 we regressed,” Sherman said, “and that happens. It happens to great teams. But as I started talking to Dayton and others, I felt like we needed more change than was talked about, and that was a big reason to make this one.”
