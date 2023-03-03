Last week in a 1-3 road trip to Yampa, Idaho, the Colorado Mesa baseball team scored 22 total runs.
Thursday, the 15th-ranked Mavericks scored 19 runs in a 19-8 victory over Montana State Billings in the opener of a four-game series at The Diamond at the Bus Bergman Sports Complex.
Colorado Mesa (7-5) scored in every inning and put the game away with a 10-run fourth.
Leading 3-2 heading into the bottom of the fourth, Stevenson Reynolds was hit by a pitch from Yellowjackets starter Hunter Smith to lead off the inning. Julian Boyd, who hit a solo hone run in the second, followed with a walk off reliever Lance Schaaf and a walk to Kennedy Hara loaded the bases.
Robert Sharrar’s RBI single scored Reynolds and Boyd scored on Declan Wiesner’s sacrifice fly. Harrison Rodgers extended the Mavericks’ lead to 6-2 with an RBI single. With Sharrar on third, Rodgers stole second — the junior shortstop finished with three stolen bases — and Caleb Thomasen walked to reload the bases.
Conrad Villafuerte was hit by a pitch to force in a run and Schaaf was replaced by Blake Murray. With the bases still loaded and only one out, Bransen Cosgrove hit a two-run single to right. Reynolds was hit by a pitch for the second time in the inning to reload the bases and Boyd hit into a fielder’s choice, with Villafuerte thrown out at home. Hara then connected on his first home run in Mavericks uniform, a grand slam to right center to make the score 13-2. Mesa needed only four hits to score the 10 runs in the inning.
Freshman Liam Hohenstein allowed only two runs, one earned, on six hits with five strikeouts and one walk in four innings and Jordan Ellison allowed one run two hits with a strikeout in one inning to earn the win.
Rodgers finished 4 for 5 —including a home run — with three RBI and three runs scored and Thomasen was the only other Maverick with multiple hits, going 2 for 4 with two RBI. Boyd scored four runs and also added two stolen bases for Mesa, which won despite being outhit 13-11. However the Mavericks walked nine times and were hit by a pitch five times.