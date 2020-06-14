Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Pittsburgh 7, Colorado 6: Raimel Tapia popped out with the tying and winning runs on base in the bottom of the ninth.
Colorado (34-26) pulled within one run on Nolan Arenado’s RBI single after Trevor Story doubled. With two out, Josh Fuentes singled, but Tapia popped out to second base to end the game.
Gregory Polanco doubled home a run in the top of the ninth for Pittsburgh (30-40), which got a key two-run single by Bryan Reynolds in the seventh to take a 6-5 lead.
Jairo Diaz (1-3) took the loss in relief of German Marquez, who allowed four runs and struck out five in the first six innings.
In the bottom of the seventh, Jarrod Dyson robbed Fuentes of a three-run home run in center.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 9, Pittsburgh 4: Colorado bounced back from a rough fifth inning by Jon Gray, who allowed four runs to fall behind 4-3.
David Dahl tied the game with a solo home run with one out in the bottom of the inning, Daniel Murphy hit a solo shot leading off the sixth and Arenado and Story went back-to-back in the seventh.
Arenado’s home run scored Charlie Blackmon, who led off with a base hit. Dahl got another insurance run home in the eighth with a base hit after Garrett Hampson doubled with one out.
Jake MGee (2-4) got the win in relief and Scott Oberg pitched two scoreless innings, allowing one hit, for Colorado (37-33). Kyle Crick (1-1) took the loss for the Pirates (35-35).