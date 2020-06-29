Editor’s Note: With the Major League Baseball season being suspended by the coronavirus, a pair of websites — strat-o-matic.com and baseballreference.com — are offering simulations of the 2020 seasons. Baseball Reference is using Out of the Park Baseball 21 to simulate the season (without injuries). The Daily Sentinel will run those game scores until the MLB season begins.
Strat-o-matic
Minnesota 3, Colorado 2: A bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth tied the game, and the Twins (44-41) won it when Nelson Cruz singled.
Taylor Rogers (4-3) got the win in relief and Scott Oberg took the loss for Colorado (39-44). Oberg (4-4) allowed two runs on three hits, with two walks and one strikeout in two-thirds of an inning.
Charlie Blackmon hit his 11th home run of he season, a solo shot in the sixth, and Nolan Arenado doubled home a run in the first. The Rockies managed only five hits and committed two errors.
Baseball Reference
Colorado 2, Minnesota 0 (12): Back-to-back solo home runs off Sergio Romo (1-5) by Trevor Story and Daniel Murphy in the top of the 12th inning finally ended the scoreless standoff.
Bryan Shaw retired the Twins (46-39) in order in the bottom of the inning to earn his second save of the season. Jairo Diaz (5-2) got the win for Colorado (47-36) with two scoreless innings of relief, striking out three.
All four of Minnesota’s hits came off starter Antonio Senzatela, who struck out seven and walked three over the first seven innings.
The first seven batters in the Rockies order each had one hit, with David Dahl and Arenado hitting doubles.