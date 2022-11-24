agate 2022 All-Southwestern League Volleyball Teams Nov 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print 2022 All-Southwestern League Teams1st TeamTrinity Hafey, Fruita MonumentMaggie Legg, MontroseLogen Matoush, MontroseMason Rowland, Durango*Sarah Somrak, DurangoEva Stewart, DurangoAvrie Waite, Fruita MonumentLeah Wolf, Durango2nd TeamJordan Brown, Grand JunctionMakenna Jaeger, CentralRhyan Mason, CentralBrooklyn Messier, DurangoRyleigh Payne, Fruita MonumentBrielle Smith, Fruita MonumentAveri Wagner, Grand JunctionPLAYER OF THE YEAR: Leah Wolf, DurangoCOACH OF THE YEAR: Kelley Rifilato, Durango*Honorary first-team selection because of season ending injuryAll-Western Slope League SelectionsCo-player of the year: CJ Yurcak (SR), Eagle ValleyCo-player of the year: Tya Drennen (SR), SteamboatCoach of the year: Mike Garvey, Eagle ValleyAll-ConferenceNatalie Izbicki (SR), Eagle ValleyAddie Ritterbush, (SO) PalisadeMattea Enewold (SR), Glenwood SpringsSadi Pertovski (SR), Battle MountainElla Steele (SR), PalisadeSiri Henderson (SR), Glenwood SpringsTalia Crawford (JR), Eagle ValleyIone Pedersen (JR), Eagle ValleyLayla Hammond-Furst (JR), SteamboatSierra Durloo (JR), SummitHonorable MentionAva Geiman (JR), Eagle ValleyTaylor Hooper (SO), Eagle ValleyBraeleigh MacAskill (SO), PalisadeGrace McAnany (SO), PalisadeSophia DeWitt (SR), PalisadeAshlyn Robson (SR), SteamboatHolland DelGuercio (SR), SteamboatRilyn Goluba (JR), Glenwood SpringsHailey Grant (SR), Battle MountainAlex Dienst (SR), Battle MountainChloe Nicholds (JR), Summit Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Durango Fruita Sport Grand Junction First Team Leah Wolf League Team Volleyball Team Eagle Valley Sr Inorganic Chemistry Industry Conference Selection Recommended for you More from this section Oklahoma State, WVU try to finish strong, end lulls Title hopes dashed and QB out, No. 10 Vols aim to rebound at Vandy Title a longshot, No. 7 Alabama digs in for Auburn Day Precip Temp Wed 51% 28° 42° Wed Wednesday 42°/28° Chance of a few snow showers. Lows overnight in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 51% Sunrise: 07:06:03 AM Sunset: 04:54:59 PM Humidity: 62% Wind: NNW @ 9 mph UV Index: 0 Low Wednesday Night Snow showers. Low 28F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Thu 1% 23° 48° Thu Thursday 48°/23° Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 20s. Chance of Rain: 1% Sunrise: 07:07:06 AM Sunset: 04:54:31 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: N @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Thursday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Fri 2% 25° 48° Fri Friday 48°/25° Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 07:08:08 AM Sunset: 04:54:05 PM Humidity: 46% Wind: SE @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Friday Night Clear skies. Low around 25F. Winds light and variable. Sat 9% 27° 48° Sat Saturday 48°/27° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 07:09:10 AM Sunset: 04:53:41 PM Humidity: 47% Wind: WNW @ 7 mph UV Index: 2 Low Saturday Night Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Sun 4% 26° 45° Sun Sunday 45°/26° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s. Chance of Rain: 4% Sunrise: 07:10:12 AM Sunset: 04:53:19 PM Humidity: 57% Wind: SW @ 5 mph UV Index: 2 Low Sunday Night Mainly clear skies. Low 26F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 15% 29° 50° Mon Monday 50°/29° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 07:11:12 AM Sunset: 04:52:59 PM Humidity: 44% Wind: S @ 9 mph UV Index: 2 Low Monday Night Mostly cloudy. Snow showers around after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected. Tue 58% 13° 33° Tue Tuesday 33°/13° Morning snow showers. Highs in the low 30s and lows in the low teens. Chance of Rain: 58% Sunrise: 07:12:13 AM Sunset: 04:52:42 PM Humidity: 58% Wind: WNW @ 10 mph UV Index: 2 Low Tuesday Night A mostly clear sky. Low 13F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Top Jobs More Top Jobs Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business