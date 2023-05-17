2023 State Qualifiers
CLASS 5A
BOYS
Fruita Monument
Daniel Thomason — High jump
GIRLS
Fruita Monument
Luka Knott — Discus, shot put
Cambelle Brammer — Triple jump
4x800 relay team
CLASS 4A
BOYS
Central
Shalom Trowbridge — 800, 1,600
Jackson Edwards — 1,600
Cooper VanMaurer — Pole vault
Daniel Baroumbaye — Discus, shot put
Cash Walker — Discus, shot put
4x800 relay team
Grand Junction
Miller Jones — 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles, triple jump, long jump
Mason Znamenacek — 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Evan Pipkin — Triple jump
William Wharton — Shot put
4x100 relay team
Montrose
Amaris Mora — 100, long jump
Alonzo Leiba — 200
Bohdan Walchle — 400
Jonas Graff — 800
Dylan Jessop — 300 hurdles, triple jump
Trevor Hill — Discus, shot put
Andreas Distel — Discus, shot put
Asher Giles — Discus
Jericho Tosi — Discus
4x100 relay team
4x200 relay team
4x400 relay team
4x800 relay team
GIRLS
Central
Cheyanne Hoffman — Discus, shot put
4x800 relay team
Grand Junction
Atahlia Mills — 100 hurdles, triple jump, long jump
Lily Lofland — Discus, shot put
Hadyn Bunnell — Discus
4x100 relay team
Montrose
Sarah McGarry — 200, long jump
Madison Lucero — 100 hurdles
4x100 relay team
4x200 relay team
800 medley relay team
Palisade
Olivia Langner — 300 hurdles, high jump
4x400 relay team
CLASS 3A
Delta
Damien Gallegos — 400
John Dexter — 800, 1,600
Cha PlaMoo — 300 hurdles
Alex Ward — High jump
Esai Carrillo — Long jump
Clay Sandridge — Shot put
4x100 relay team
4x200 relay team
4x800 relay team
North Fork
Charlie Miller — 800
Hayden Moreno — High jump, long jump
Malachi Deck — Discus
4x400 relay team
Rifle
Joel Valencia — High jump
Jade Cunningham — Triple jump
Troy Mataia — Discus, shot put
GIRLS
Delta
Paige Kehmeier — 800
Gabrielle Huggins — Long jump
Aadrey Fraser — Shot put
4x100 relay team
4x200 relay team
4x400 relay team
4x800 relay team
800 medley relay team
North Fork
Raney Moore — Shot put
London West — Discus
Rifle
Rylan Petree — 400
Nevach Henderson — Long jump
Sophia Craig — Pole vault
Triniti Johnson — Pole vault
CLASS 2A
BOYS
Cedaredge
Logan Tullis — 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Wylee Lorimor — 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Gideon Gilmore — Shot put, discus
4x100 relay team
4x200 relay team
4x400 relay team
Plateau Valley
Dalton Crites — 400
Devon Ealey — 200, triple jump
Jackson Bevan — Discus
4x100 relay team
4x400 relay team
4x800 relay team
Olathe
Scott Shackelford — 400, 800
4x400 relay team
4x800 relay team
Grand Valley
Kade Sackett — 400, 800, long jump, triple jump
Jacob Doyle — Shot put, discus
4x100 relay team
4x200 relay team
Rangely
Andrew Dorris — 800, 1,600
James Talbot — 1,600, 3,200
Kenyon Cochrane — Shot put, discus
4x400 relay team
4x800 relay team
Meeker
Brendan Clatterbaugh — Pole vault
Connor Blunt — Pole vault
Casey Brink — Pole vault
Judd Harvey — Shot put
4x100 relay team
GIRLS
Caprock Academy
Grace Grossman — 800, 1,600
Clara Keddy — 800
Taylor Skinner — 3,200
Brooke Chang — Long jump
4x800 relay team
Cedaredge
Kylee Terry — 100, 200
Hadassah Payne — 100 hurdles, high jump
Lily Sinkay — 100 hurdles
Kacey Walck — High jump, discus
Carley Malinowski — Shot put, discus
Elizabeth Brooks — Shot put, discus
Ayralin Hoffbauer — Discus
4x100 relay team
4x200 relay team
4x400 relay team
800 medley relay team
Plateau Valley
Dani Moore — 200
Genevieve Hill — 800, 1,600
Emaline Ealey — High jump, triple jump
Meloni Miller — Shot put, discus
4x400 relay team
Olathe
4x400 relay team
4x800 relay team
Grand Valley
Abbeyrose Parker — 400
Taylor Pittman — 300 hurdles
4x100 relay team
4x400 relay team
800 medley relay team
Rangely
Ashlynn Ducey — 200, 400
Annika Cantrell — High jump
Miah Wren — Pole vault
Kastyn Dembowski — Pole vault
Addison Scott — Long jump
Kyrah Phelps — Shot put, discus
Rylee Alred — Discus
4x200 relay team
4x400 relay team
800 medley relay team
Meeker
4x100 relay team
4x400 relay team
4x800 relay team
CLASS 1A
BOYS
De Beque
Scottie Vines — High jump, long jump
GIRLS
De Beque
Ava Vines — High jump
Nucla
Lisa Sutherland —100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, long jump
Keiran Bray — 800
Cadence Shaw — 3,200