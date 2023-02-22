For the first round of the Class 5A playoffs, the Central High School girls basketball team faced an opponent they saw only six weeks prior in Centaurus. On Jan. 7, Central fell behind 27-11 after a scoreless second quarter, only to come roaring back in the second half for a 43-39 loss.
On Tuesday, No. 12-seeded Centaurus used a 12-2 second quarter run to open a double-digit lead. No. 20 Central closed that gap to single digits in the third quarter — coming as close as four points — only to be undone by injuries to Krystyna Manzanarez and Aliana Stillson in the final quarter, falling 46-33.
Central coach Mary Doane said she was proud of the way her team battled back in the playoff game, even if she wishes it wasn’t necessary.
“It’s kind of plagued us this season,” Doane said. “We have these quarters where we get on our heels and don’t do the things we’re really good at. But we started attacking and I thought we were doing really well, then Ali got hurt down there and made my bench shorter. Krystyna… the trainer said she couldn’t go. That’s a lot to fight against.”
Central trailed 10-8 after the first quarter, with both team’s zone defenses leading to a high volume of 3-point shots. By the second quarter, Centaurus extended their lead, powered by three steals and transition buckets from Ann Spence, plus some strong post play from Alexa Lorton.
By the third quarter, the Warriors mixed in man-to-man defense and upped the pressure, using that aggression to close the gap. Hot shooting early in the quarter from Brynn Wagner and Alex Wagner, later supplemented by Bailee Ritterbush and Manzanarez, cut into the lead. Central was also sparked by the defense, transition offense and rebounding of Liana Bryant, whose three-point play made the game the closest it had been since the first quarter.
The Central defense limited transition opportunities and Doane said she was particularly happy with the way her smaller team fought down low.
“They were getting shoved, they were getting held and they’re already undersized,” the coach said. “I thought they did an excellent job holding (the opposing post players) down.”
Centaurus’ leading scorer, Laura Gensert, was near her season average with 16 points, and Centaurus’ two main post players each finished with eight points.
Central was led by Manzanares, who notched 12 points with two 3-pointers and a 4-for-4 performance from the free-throw line. Brynn Wagner finished with eight points, also knocking down a pair of shots from deep, and Ritterbush and Bryant contributed five points each.
With the defeat, Central will lose five seniors from its roster: Alex Wagner, Ritterbush, Bryant, Stillson and Brailin Sanchez.
Doane said the absence of that core group will leave a big hole.
“They mean a lot to us,” Doane said. “Alex is a four-year letter-winner for us, she’s a three-time all-conference kid. Bailey and Liana, they’ve been playing varsity since their freshmen year, and they’ve been with us over all those humps and the process of us taking it to the next level. They were part of that Elite Eight team and that 20-5 Sweet Sixteen (team) last year.
“This year wasn’t what we wanted it to be, but those seniors, they’re kind of the heart and we’ll need to find a new way to define ourselves next year.”