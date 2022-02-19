Three District 51 wrestlers battled in the semifinals at the state tournament in Denver on Friday but none could come out on top at Ball Arena.
Cale Moore (152 pounds) and Micah Kenney (160) represented Grand Junction in the semis and Keyton Young (138) represented Palisade.
Moore (27-10) opened the day beating Monarch’s Dominik Gendreau 4-2 in the quarterfinals to put him in the semis against Douglas County’s Justin Kelchen.
In the semis, neither wrestler could gain a significant advantage to start the match. Moore nearly scored a takedown, but Kelchen was able to move out of bounds and avoid fully going down. The first score didn’t come until 39 seconds left in the second period when Kelchen got a penalty point, then scored a reversal for a 3-0 lead.
Moore then scored a two-point reversal with 1:46 to go in the match but Kelchen sneaked in another reversal before pinning the Grand Junction senior in 5 minutes, 30 seconds.
Kenney (35-8) began his day cruising through the quarterfinals by pinning Lakewood’s Thomas Muther in just 44 seconds.
In the semis, the Grand Junction senior faced the difficult task of taking on Ponderosa’s Murphy Menke, the top-seeded wrestler at 160. Menke jumped to a 7-1 lead and Kenney battled back but ultimately lost 11-3.
Meanwhile, Young (42-7) followed up his first state tournament win with a 9-3 decision over Erie’s Carson Hageman in the quarterfinals. He then nearly beat Canon City’s Ezavian Ortega (36-5) in the semis.
Ortega, who upset the second-seeded Juan Garcia from Roosevelt in the quarters, earned a quick two-point takedown to start the match. Young responded with a two-point reversal.
After surrendering five points, Young scored a takedown just before the end of the first period to make it a 7-4 match. Then, down 10-4 late in the second, Young closed the gap by swinging himself around Ortega’s torso for a two-point reversal before the end of the period. The Palisade junior opened the third period at bottom, then scored another two-point reversal to make it 10-8. But Young couldn’t tie it up and lost 12-8.
All three wrestlers will compete in the third-round consolations today. If they win, they’ll have a shot to finish third in the tournament.
Cedaredge had some success in the semifinals, with Lane Hunsberger (126), Ethan Toothaker (138) and Ty Walck (170) all advancing to tonight’s championship matches.
Hunsberger pinned Rocky Ford’s Benny Carlo Gonzales in 3:59, Toothaker scored a 5-4 decision over Burlington’s Matthew Gutierrez and Walck defeated Hayden’s Cody Hawn 9-5.
Other Western Slope wrestlers advancing to the finals were Montrose’s Damarian Lopez (285) and Meeker’s Trae Kennedy (120) and Connor Blunt (152).
Olathe’s Nicole Koch remained on track to become a four-time champion by pinning Northridge’s Victoria Perales in 4:25 in the girls 118-pound semifinals.
Several District 51 wrestlers are still alive in the consolation bracket after losing in the quarterfinals.
Fruita Monument’s Tyler Archuleta (132) and Dylan Chelewski (145), Grand Junction’s Andrew Leyba (126) and Able Martinez (145) and Central’s Devin Hickey (160), Dagen Harris (138), Ayden Wiseman (145) and Dominik Ortiz (113) were still wrestling at press time.
Following is a list of how each Western Slope wrestler fared in their most recent Friday match:
Class 5A:
106: Fruita Monument’s Geno Gallegos pinned Cherokee Trail’s Jay Everhart in 36 seconds in the second round of the consolation bracket.
113: Fruita Monument’s Michael Leon was pinned by Pine Creek’s Sir Israel Pulido in the second consolation round.
Grand Junction’s Murphy Harris lost a 7-5 decision in overtime to Monarch’s Noak Pearson in the second consolation round.
126: Grand Junction’s Andrew Leyba was pinned by Thunder Ridge’s Nic Vicic in 4:48 in the championship quarterfinals.
Fruita Monument’s Will Stewart lost a 17-5 major decision to Poudre’s Billy Greenwood in the championship quarters.
132: Fruita Monument’s Tyler Archuleta lost a 16-0 technical fall to Ponderosa’s Payton Harris in the second consolation round
Grand Junction’s Colton Romero lost a 10-0 major decision to Harris in the first consolation round.
138: Fruita Monument’s Bryce Nixon pinned Cherokee Trail’s Brayden Smith in 1:56 in the first consolation round.
Grand Junction’s Peyton Harris was pinned by Adam City’s Maximus Gutierrez in 1:58 in the second consolation round.
145: Grand Junction’s Able Martinez scored a 5-3 sudden victory over Heritage’s Jackson White in the second consolation round.
Fruita Monument’s Dylan Chelewski scored a 4-2 decision over Legend’s Juan Diaz in the second consolation round.
160: Fruita Monument’s Sullivan Sample pinned Regis Jesuit’s Zion Taylor in 3:56 in the second consolation round.
170: Fruita Monument’s True Tobiasson won a 9-1 major decision over Columbine’s Darrell Miller in the second consolation round.
182: Fruita Monument’s Armony Trujillo pinned Grandview’s Talon Rice in 2:31 in the second consolation round.
195: Fruita Monument’s Tatum Williams lost a 9-5 decision to Pomona’s Justin Cullen in the second consolation round.
285: Fruita Monument’s Joseph Shepardson pinned Eaglecrest’s Mike Witt in 2:59 in the second consolation round.
Class 4A:
106: Central’s JohnPaul Espinoza lost a 4-2 decision to Broomfield’s Cody Tanner in the first consolation round.
113: Central’s Dominik Ortiz lost an 8-2 decision to Mead’s Gage Deutsch in the first consolation round.
120: Palisade’s Tyrus DeSpain lost a 5-2 decision to Eagle Valley’s Robert Cole Good in the first consolation round.
Central’s Hassin Maynes lost a 3-0 decision to Pueblo East’s Julian Espinoza in the first consolation round.
Montrose’s Kamron Alegria scored a 10-5 decision over Palmer Ridge’s Tyson Stahlecker in the second consolation round.
132: Palisade’s Judah Guajardo pinned Pueblo County’s Boden White in 1:37 in the second consolation round.
Central’s Williams Dean lost a 6-2 decision to Mead’s Victor Salazar in the first consolation round.
138: Palisade’s Keyton Young lost a 12-8 decision to Canon City’s Ezavian Ortega in the championship semifinals.
Central’s Dagen Harris pinned Broomfield’s Manny Lopez in 2:08 in the second consolation round.
152: Palisade’s Phallen Salvati lost a 4-2 decision to Roosevelt’s Sergio Cantu in the second consolation round.
160: Central’s Devin Hickey scored a 9-4 decision over Cheyenne Mountain’s Zach Johnson in the second consolation round.
Palisade’s Maddox Caster was pinned by Palmer Ridge’s James Baumert in 59 seconds in the first consolation round.
170: Central’s Tyler Ziek was pinned by Skyline’s Maddox Legget in 46 seconds in the first consolation round.
182: Palisade’s Dawson David lost a 9-1 major decision to Canon City’s Gabriel Renn in the first consolation round.
220: Central’s Javian Hernandez lost a 5-4 decision to Harrison’s Ojani Moore in the second consolation round.
Palisade’s Angelo Guarente was pinned by Hernandez in 3:51 in the first consolation round.
285: Montrose’s Dmarian Lopez scored a 7-0 decision over Greeley Central’s Leon Ramirez in the championship semifinals.
Palisade’s Caleb Casto was pinned by Pueblo East’s Daniel Duarte in 1:45 in the first consolation round.
Class 3A:
106: Delta’s Dawsen Drozdik lost a 9-1 major decision to Colorado Springs Christian’s Andrew Isek in the second consolation round.
113: Grand Valley’s Teagan Jacobs was pinned by Gunnison’s Brock Fry in 3:11 the championship semifinals.
126: Coal Ridge’s Cooper Thurmon lost a 7-1 decision to Moffat County’s Anthony Duran in the second consolation round.
138: Rifle’s Parker Miller lost a 7-5 decision to Eaton’s Jake Hergenreter in the second consolation round.
145: Delta’s Tim Horn was pinned by Brush’s Tanner Ludgate in 1:35 in the first consolation round.
152: Grand Valley’s Aydan Fisher lost a 9-2 decision to Florence’s Jacob Kennedy in the first consolation round.
160: Rifle’s Levi Miller lost a 9-3 decision to Fort Lupton’s Isaac Rodriguez in the second consolation round.
Grand Valley’s Dominic Mendoza lost a 4-3 decision to Severance’s Bobby Holt in the second consolation round.
220: Grand Valley’s Brayden Harper was pinned by Jefferson’s Hector Hernandez in 3:47 in the second consolation round.
Delta’s Gus Butler was pinned by Englewood’s Jayce Prante in 3:35 in the second consolation round.
Coal Ridge’s Angelo Perea lost a 4-3 decision to Sky View’s Brandon Gutierrez in the second consolation round.
285: Grand Valley’s Hayden Grice was pinned by Weld Central’s Kane Forbare in 5:45 in the championship semifinals.
Delta’s Treyton Sandoval lost a 5-3 decision to Fort Morgan’s Alcon Ortiz in the first consolation round.
Class 2A:
106: Cedaredge’s Tel Geyer lost a 13-7 decision to Holly’s Tripp Duvall in the championship semifinals.
Olathe’s Trevor Piatt lost an 8-5 decision to Highland’s Nathan Martinez in the first consolation round.
113: Cedaredge’s Ethan Hice scored an 8-6 decision over Sedgwick’s Scotty Engle in the second consolation round.
120: Meeker’s Trae Kennedy scored a 10-8 decision over Centauri’s Mario Vigilin the championship semifinals.
Cedaredge’s Tayton Nelson pinned Wray’s Andrew Buoy in 4:22 in the second consolation round.
North Fork’s Treyven Stevens was pinned by North Park’s Jayden Dailey in 2:57 in the second consolation round.
126: Cedaredge’s Lane Hunsberger pinned Rocky Ford’s Benny Carlo Gonzales in 3:59 in the championship semifinals.
Meeker’s Clay Crawford was pinned by Crowley County’s Dillion Buford in 2:45 in the second consolation round.
North Fork’s Charlie Miller lost an 8-6 overtime decision to Akron’s Laden Sampson in the first consolation round.
132: Meeker’s Ty Goedert was pinned by Wray’s Brady Collins in 5:37 in the championship semifinals.
Cedaredge’s Lucas Hoerr lost a 9-2 decision to Nucla’s JW Naslund in the second consolation round.
Olathe’s Silvano Alejandro scored a 4-3 decision over Rangely’s Kobey Chism in the second consolation round.
138: Cedaredge’s Ethan Toothaker scored a 5-4 decision over Burlington’s Matthew Gutierrez in the championship semifinals.
Meeker’s Abe Maupin pinned Centauri’s Cyrus Sandoval in 1:17 in the second consolation round.
145: Cedaredge’s Owen Powers scored a 5-1 decision over Byers’ Evan Alder in the second consolation round.
152: Meeker’s Connor Blunt scored a 3-1 decision over Lyon’s Jaden Gardner in the championship semifinals.
North Fork’s Dawson Morgan lost an 8-4 decision to Custer County’s Jack Doughty in the second consolation round.
160: Meeker’s Cade Blunt lost a 12-1 major decision to Sedgwick’s Hayden Burr in the championship semifinals.
Nucla’s Jamar Rankins pinned Fowler’s Robert Roe in 4:53 in the second consolation round.
Cedaredge’s Kole Hawkins lost a 5-4 decision to Roe in the first consolation round.
170: Cedaredge’s Ty Walck scored a 9-5 decision over Hayden’s Cody Hawn in the championship semifinals.
Meeker’s Kelton Turner pinned Limon’s Keon Brandy in 11 seconds in the second consolation round.
North Fork’s Justin Mattison pinned Mancos’ Cole Dainty-Guillfoyl in 2:25 in the second consolation round.
182: Meeker’s Brendan Clatterbaugh scored a 10-5 decision over North Fork’s Jakob Carver in the second consolation round.
195: Cedaredge’s Jory Hoerr lost a 5-3 decision to Centauri’s Byron Shawcroft in the championship semifinals.
Nucla’s Arthur Connelly pinned Wray’s Grady Linman in 3:59 in the second consolation round.
Meeker’s Hayden Shults lost a 2-0 decision to Highland’s Ira Sittner in the second consolation round.
North Fork’s Trenton Gaston was pinned by Shults in 4:30 in the first consolation round.
220: Meeker’s Judd Harvey pinned County Line’s Taite Weeks-John in 5:32 in the championship semifinals.
North Fork’s Malachi Deck pinned Rye’s Devin Samuelson in 2:07 in the second consolation round.
Cedaredge’s Frankie Gargus was pinned by Sargent’s Trenton Lovelace in 40 seconds in the first consolation round.
285: Meeker’s Tanner Musser was pinned by Wiggins’ Laith Ibrahim in 2:55 in the championship semifinals.
North Fork’s Sam Ware pinned Dolores Huerta’s Leo Banuelos in 1:59 in the second consolation round.
Cedaredge’s Jacob Anderson was pinned by Ignacio’s Jeremy Roderick in 27 seconds in the first consolation round.
Girls:
105: Olathe’s Sadie Corn was pinned by Vista Ridge’s Abby Wilfong in 59 seconds in the first consolation round.
118: Olathe’s Nicole Koch pinned Northridge’s Victoria Perales in 4:25 in the championship semifinals.
127: District 51’s Apollina Middleton was pinned by Yuma’s Fatima Duran in 1:23 in the second consolation round.
136: District 51’s Laurel Hughes was pinned by Jefferson’s Alina Antillon in 23 seconds int he championship quarterfinals
147: District 51’s Kenya Contreras scored a 9-4 decision over Broomfield’s Samantha White in the second consolation round.
161: District 51’s Laylah Casto lost an 8-3 decision to Pomona’s Anastacia Fucci in the second consolation round.